No. 5 Virginia Falls in ACC Opener at No. 15 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 5-2 loss at No. 15 Duke to open ACC play on Friday (Feb. 28) at the Ambler Tennis Stadium.

The Blue Devils (8-3, 1-0 ACC) snapped a nine-match losing streak to the Cavaliers (8-3, 0-1 ACC), dating back to 2018.

Duke started the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court two. Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice picked up a 6-3 victory over No. 30 Theo Winegar and Pedro Rodenas on the top court, but Duke won 6-2 on doubles court three to take the doubles point.

Playing on the top court, freshman Rafael Jódar tied the match for the Cavaliers, cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 72 Cooper Williams.

Duke proceeded to take control of the match, winning in straight sets on courts two, five, and six to clinch the victory over Virginia.

Rice logged the other point for the Hoos, winning 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8) over Andreja Petrovic on court three.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia’s 50 match win streak in the ACC regular season came to an end, dating back to January 18, 2020 against Louisville

The Cavaliers dropped their ACC opener for the first time since 2020

Rafael Jódar won his eighth straight match, improving to 8-1 this season

Freshman Roy Horovitz made his collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, playing at No. 5 singles

James Hopper and Keegan Rice improved to 7-2 in doubles on the year

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Jangjun Kim were scratched from the singles lineup

UP NEXT