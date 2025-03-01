Cavaliers Fall to No. 13 Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) used a second-half surge to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers (14-15, 7-11 ACC) on Saturday afternoon (March 1) at John Paul Jones Arena. In a Senior Day ceremony before the game, the Cavaliers honored guards Taine Murray and Bryce Walker, along with managers Christian Shiels and Isaiah Stanfield.

After shooting 39.3 percent (11 of 28) in the first half, the Tigers bounced back with a 55.6 percent (15 of 27) shooting mark in the second. Clemson tallied 28 of their 48 total points in the paint and outrebounded the Cavaliers 28-10 during the second half. Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin finished with game highs in points (21) and rebounds (13).

The Cavaliers shot 42.3 percent (22 of 52) in the contest. Isaac McKneely (16 points, 5-13 FG, 4 3FG), Andrew Rohde (12 points, 5-9 FG, 5 assists) and Dai Dai Ames (12 points, 5-10 FG) reached double figures for UVA. With his 12 points, Ames has now extended his double figure point streak to eight games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers led 32-27 at halftime after holding Clemson to just 39.3 percent shooting with no makes from deep. A 13-1 run gave Virginia a 15-7 lead at 14:36 and, despite Clemson tying the score at 21 with eight minutes remaining, the Cavaliers held onto the lead through halftime. Isaac McKneely led all scorers at the break with 11 points off three triples and a 2 for 2 showing at the line.

Clemson took a 47-39 lead following a 20-2 run that spanned six minutes early in the second. Virginia responded with six consecutive points to cut the deficit to two [47-45], but later surrendered a 13-2 run that put the game out of reach.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Florida State on Tuesday, March 4. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network.