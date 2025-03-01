Hoos Learning Hard Lessons in Homestretch

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia men’s basketball team, a grueling stretch ended Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. In a span of two weeks the Cavaliers faced four opponents that have a combined record of 57-15 in ACC play: No. 2 Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and No. 13 Clemson.

Virginia went 1-3 in those games to fall to 14-15 overall and 7-11 in the ACC. Still, junior guard Andrew Rohde said, he believes the Wahoos will benefit from “playing those type of teams and being in those environments, especially for some of our younger players.”

Of the Hoos’ scholarship players, only swingman Taine Murray is a senior. UVA’s post players include 6-foot-10 freshman Jacob Cofie, 6-foot-11 sophomore Blake Buchanan and 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, and they’ve often struggled against more experienced opponents this season.

“They have some youth down there,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said of the Cavaliers’ frontcourt.

Virginia won at Wake late Wednesday night despite allowing 52 points in the paint. The Hoos weren’t so fortunate Saturday. Clemson made only one 3-pointer but scored 48 points in the paint in a 71-58 win over Virginia.

Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior, imposed his will around the basket, posting game highs in points (21) and rebounds (13).

“He just out-physicaled us,” UVA junior guard Isaac McKneely said.

Clemson’s center, Viktor Lahkin, is a 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior, and he finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. In all, the Tigers outrebounded the Cavaliers 38-28. Virginia collected no offensive rebounds in the second half.

“One through five, they all out-physicaled us, really,” McKneely said, “and they got on the glass. They got where they wanted to go. And if we want to win, we can’t let that happen.”

Ron Sanchez, Virginia’s interim head coach, pointed to his team’s inexperience in the frontcourt.

“We don’t have older guys in there trying to get the job done,” he said. “Ian Schieffelin has been doing this for four years in this league. It’s not a first-year guy that’s going to go in there and stop him from doing that. He’s done that against some of the best bigs in this conference.”

For more than a half Saturday, an upset seemed possible. Virginia led 32-27 at the break and scored the first five points of the second half, on a trey by McKneely and layup by Rohde, to go up 37-27 with 17:36 to play.

“I think we were just playing free on offense and with confidence,” McKneely said. “We were shooting the ball with confidence, taking it to the rim with confidence, and then [the Tigers] turned up the pressure a little bit. They’re a super physical team.”

When the Hoos went ahead by 10, the home fans roared, but the Tigers (24-5, 16-2) never panicked. They lean heavily on upperclassmen, and “there’s no question that that’s part of why we’re doing so well on the road,” Brownell said. “Our guys are excited about these challenges. They’ve been in these types of buildings, and today it was hopping in here.”

Clemson regained the lead during a 20-2 run that silenced the crowd. Virginia helped the Tigers’ cause by giving up second-chance points and turning the ball over.

“Those are little incisions that make a lead go away quickly,” Sanchez said. “Now, I give Clemson of a lot of credit. You’re not the 13th-ranked team in the country by mistake. They’ve been in adverse moments and they’re upperclassmen.”

McKneely said the Hoos “can’t have those lapses where we don’t score for three, four minutes. That’s what happens. They go on a little run, and the game flips just like that.”

The Cavaliers stayed connected for a while. They cut their deficit to two with back-to-back treys, and it was only a three-point game with 8:30 to play. From there, however, the Tigers dominated at both ends of the court.

“Our defense was elite for 30 minutes,” Brownell said. “It was about as good as it can be against a team that had been averaging 10 made 3s, and they just scored [83] at Wake. They’ve played very, very well the last 10 games offensively, for sure.”