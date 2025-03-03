Bryce Walker Joins Coach’s Corner with Ron Sanchez Tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Ron Sanchez returns Monday (March 3) at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Joining tonight’s show is senior guard Bryce Walker. Monday’s show will be held at Starr Hill Brewery at the Dairy Market.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market.

Parking is located adjacent to the Market and is free to all Dairy Market visitors.

Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Sanchez.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available on VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.