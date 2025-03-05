JPJ Finale Leaves Hoos in High Spirits

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They had multiple opportunities to fold against Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena. Each time, though, the Virginia Cavaliers persevered, much as they had in January after a heartbreaking home loss to SMU that followed a disastrous California trip.

They saw their resilience rewarded again late Wednesday night. When the final horn sounded, the Cavaliers celebrated a 60-57 victory over an opponent that has had more success than most visiting teams at JPJ over the years.

In the last seven minutes, UVA (15-15 overall, 8-11 ACC) rallied three times to regain the lead. The Wahoos finally went ahead to stay on an Andrew Rohde 3-pointer from the right corner that barely beat the shot clock.

“In games like this you need a guy to make a play,” said Ron Sanchez, Virginia’s interim coach.

Rohde’s fourth trey of the game made it 58-55 with 59 seconds remaining. After the Seminoles (16-14, 7-12) scored to make it a one-point game, Virginia guard Dai Dai Ames hit both ends of a one-and-one with 6.1 seconds to play to close out the scoring.

The victory was the sixth in 10 games for UVA, which heads into its regular-season finale tied for ninth in the ACC standings with Virginia Tech (13-17, 8-11). The Cavaliers are assured a spot in the 15-team conference tournament, which starts next week in Charlotte, N.C., and they can clinch a first-round bye with a win at Syracuse (12-18, 6-13) on Saturday night.

“It’s a group that’s had a lot of grit this season and has shown it,” Sanchez said of his team.

After losing at home to Notre Dame on Jan. 25, the Hoos were 2-7 in the ACC. At that point, they were in danger of being one of the three teams that would fail to qualify for the conference tournament, whose format changed after Stanford, Cal and SMU joined the league. Since then, however, Virginia has won at Miami, at Pittsburgh, at Virginia Tech and at Wake Forest, with home wins over Georgia Tech and FSU mixed in.

Critics pounced when the team was struggling, but Rohde, a junior guard, said the Cavaliers tried “not to bother ourselves with the outside noise … So we’re just going to keep that level of competitiveness and joy and just keep trying to play the game the right way and try to get as many more wins as we can.”