Cavaliers Set to Host No. 6 NC State and No. 1 Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (9-3, 1-1 ACC) returns home this weekend to face two top 10 conference opponents. On Friday (March 7), the Cavaliers will take on No. 6 NC State (10-4, 2-0 ACC) at 3 p.m. Virginia will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 9) against No. 1 Wake Forest (19-0, 2-0 ACC) at 1 p.m.

Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for both matches

Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

The first 100 fans in attendance on Sunday against Wake Forest will receive Men’s Tennis bucket hats

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia stayed at No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers will face the No. 1 team in the country for the second time this season. The Hoos defeated then-No. 1 Texas 4-3 at home on February 2

Freshman Keegan Rice leads the team with 13 singles victories this season

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are second on the team in singles wins with 12. Dietrich moved up to No. 22 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar is currently on a nine-match win streak. He is 9-1 this season and is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings

Freshman Jangjun Kim is 8-2 in dual matches to start his career

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 8. The pair are ranked No. 67 in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings

Grad student James Hopper and Rice have a 7-2 doubles record in dual matches this season, including a 4-2 record playing on the top court. They moved up to No. 22 in the doubles rankings

OPPONENT NOTES

Virginia defeated NC State earlier this season, winning 4-1 in the consolation bracket of the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Waco, Texas on February 16

The Cavaliers lead the Wolfpack in the all-time series 62-15, including winning the last five meetings. NC State’s last victory over UVA came in 2020

Virginia leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 67-26

The Demon Deacons defeated the Cavaliers 4-1 in last year’s NCAA Quarterfinals in Stillwater, Okla.

Wake Forest head coach Tony Bresky was an associate head coach at Virginia from 2002-10

UP NEXT