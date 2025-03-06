Cavaliers Set to Host No. 6 NC State and No. 1 Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (9-3, 1-1 ACC) returns home this weekend to face two top 10 conference opponents. On Friday (March 7), the Cavaliers will take on No. 6 NC State (10-4, 2-0 ACC) at 3 p.m. Virginia will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 9) against No. 1 Wake Forest (19-0, 2-0 ACC) at 1 p.m.
Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for both matches
- Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- The first 100 fans in attendance on Sunday against Wake Forest will receive Men’s Tennis bucket hats
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia stayed at No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers will face the No. 1 team in the country for the second time this season. The Hoos defeated then-No. 1 Texas 4-3 at home on February 2
- Freshman Keegan Rice leads the team with 13 singles victories this season
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are second on the team in singles wins with 12. Dietrich moved up to No. 22 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar is currently on a nine-match win streak. He is 9-1 this season and is ranked No. 18 in the singles rankings
- Freshman Jangjun Kim is 8-2 in dual matches to start his career
- Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 8. The pair are ranked No. 67 in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings
- Grad student James Hopper and Rice have a 7-2 doubles record in dual matches this season, including a 4-2 record playing on the top court. They moved up to No. 22 in the doubles rankings
OPPONENT NOTES
- Virginia defeated NC State earlier this season, winning 4-1 in the consolation bracket of the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Waco, Texas on February 16
- The Cavaliers lead the Wolfpack in the all-time series 62-15, including winning the last five meetings. NC State’s last victory over UVA came in 2020
- Virginia leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 67-26
- The Demon Deacons defeated the Cavaliers 4-1 in last year’s NCAA Quarterfinals in Stillwater, Okla.
- Wake Forest head coach Tony Bresky was an associate head coach at Virginia from 2002-10
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers are back on the road next weekend, taking on Boston College on Friday (March 14) at 3 p.m. and SMU on Sunday (March 16) at 12 p.m.