McKneely Named All-ACC Honorable Mention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior sharpshooter Isaac McKneely was named All-ACC Honorable Mention, the league announced on the ACC Network’s ACC PM show Monday (March 10).

McKneely, who leads UVA in scoring at 14 points per game, ranks first in the ACC in 3-point percentage (41%), second in 3-pointers made per game (3.0) and eighth in minutes per game (34.5). He has netted seven 20-point games, including a season-high 27 in Virginia’s 83-75 win at Wake Forest. McKneely scored his 1,000 career point at North Carolina and ranks 48th on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,062 career points.

ACC Player and Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg (Duke) was joined on the All-ACC first team by Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn (Louisville), Maxime Raynaud (Stanford), Chase Hunter (Clemson) and Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest).

RJ Davis (North Carolina), Markus Burton (Notre Dame), Ian Schieffelin (Clemson), Kon Knueppel (Duke) and Jamir Watkins (Florida State) were named to the All-ACC second team.

Terrence Edwards Jr. (Louisville), Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Baye Ndongo (Georgia Tech), Boopie Miller (SMU) and Jaland Lowe (Pitt) were named to the All-ACC third team.

No. 9 seed Virginia (15-16) battles No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (16-15) in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 12. Tipoff at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for Noon on ESPN.

2024-25 ACC Award Winners

Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Duke

Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, California

Most Improved Player – Donald Hand, Jr., Boston College

Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville

2024-25 All-ACC Team

First Team

Name, School, Points

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257

Second Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150

Third Team

Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72

Boopie Miller, SMU, 71

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62

Honorable Mention

Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38

J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23

Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19

All-Defensive Team

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34

Sion James, Duke, 28

Zack Austin, Pitt, 28

All-Rookie Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47