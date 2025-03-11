Hoos Looking to Extend Stay in Charlotte

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On its first night in this city, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team gathered for a sumptuous dinner at the stunning home of student-manager Wes Smith and her family.

On the Wahoos’ second day in Charlotte, the site of this year’s ACC tournament, they practiced at Queens University. The Royals’ assistant coaches include former UVA great JR Reynolds, and he made sure the Hoos had everything they needed Tuesday.

“I’m excited to see you play,” Reynolds told them afterward.

Such moments resonate deeply with Ron Sanchez, Virginia’s interim head coach.

“Our people are so loyal,” Sanchez said. “No matter where you go, you feel that UVA love, and no season was that more evident than this one. We are really thankful for the people that help us provide this fantastic student-athlete experience, this holistic experience.”

Thanks to the Smith family for hosting the HOOS for dinner! We appreciate the Charlotte hospitality! 🔶⚔️🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/u3L9AyV5ch — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 11, 2025

The Cavaliers arrived in Charlotte late Monday afternoon. How long they stay in the Queen City has yet to be determined. As one of the ACC tournament’s top nine seeds, Virginia received a first-round bye. Three teams were ousted from the tournament Tuesday, and four more will be eliminated Wednesday.

In the first of the second-round games, No. 9 seed UVA (15-16) meets No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (16-15) at noon Wednesday at Spectrum Center, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Duke (28-3) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

“As always, it’s one game at a time,” Reynolds told the Cavaliers.

Virginia closed the regular season by winning five of its final nine games. In three of those losses, the Cavaliers faced opponents (Duke, North Carolina and Clemson) with decidedly more talent, but still put forth an admirable effort.

“Their resilience has been evident this season,” Sanchez told reporters on a Zoom call Monday. “Even in games where we didn’t have a chance to win at the end, they competed all the way to the buzzer, and that’s something that as a coach you always look for in your group.”

An exception was the regular-season finale. Against a struggling Syracuse team, Virginia turned in an uncharacteristically listless performance. After a slow start, UVA’s offense eventually started clicking, but its defense struggled throughout the game. The Orange shot nearly 60 percent from the floor in its 84-70 victory.

“Our energy was very low and it was very poor,” UVA guard Andrew Rohde said afterward at Syracuse.

After the Cavaliers reviewed videotape of the regular-season finale, Sanchez said Tuesday, “I think our players were very honest. They acknowledged that that was not our best game and that we can’t bring that and expect to get great results. So they understand that that part of it is really important.”