Ron Sanchez Will Not Be Retained as Virginia Men’s Basketball Head Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Ron Sanchez, who served as the University of Virginia’s interim men’s basketball coach during the 2024-2025 season, will not be retained as the program’s full-time head coach. The announcement was made today by Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams.

Sanchez assumed the interim head coach position on Oct. 18 following the retirement of 15-year head coach Tony Bennett. This season Sanchez led the Cavaliers to a 15-17 record. It was his 11th season with the program that included two different stints with the Cavaliers. He served as an assistant coach (2009-2014) and associate head coach (2015-2018). In 2023, Coach Sanchez returned to Charlottesville to serve as associate head coach (2023-24).

“I am grateful to Coach Sanchez for accepting this role during such a critical time for the program.” Williams said. “Ron is the ultimate professional because he cares deeply about this program and this University. He is an exceptional person because he is gifted as an empathetic and caring human being. He is beloved within our department and in the UVA community. Ron and the staff provided great stability, guidance and support for the young men on the team and we are thankful for his commitment to UVA and the values that are foundational to Virginia men’s basketball.”