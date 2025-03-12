Trying Season Ends for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few days before the first of the University of Virginia men’s basketball team’s two closed scrimmages in October, a bomb fell on the program. Tony Bennett retired, abruptly ending his record-setting tenure after 15 seasons at UVA, and Ron Sanchez was promoted to interim head coach.

As shocking as Bennett’s decision was to those outside John Paul Jones Arena, it was just “as much a shock to us,” senior swingman Taine Murray recalled.

“He’s our head coach. I think that obviously it took a while for us to adjust and come to terms with the situation. I’m proud of the players, the staff, the support system, everyone, for coming together. We didn’t let it define us. I think we could have gone in a different direction, but we obviously came together.”

The Cavaliers, whose conference record in late January was 2-7, rallied to earn a first-round bye in the ACC tournament. But their season ended Wednesday at Spectrum Center, where No. 8 seed Georgia Tech rallied for a 66-60 second-round victory over No. 9 seed Virginia.

The game ended about 2:10 p.m. Later that afternoon, UVA athletics director Carla Williams announced that Sanchez would not be retained as head coach.

“I am grateful to Coach Sanchez for accepting this role during such a critical time for the program.” Williams said in a statement. “Ron is the ultimate professional because he cares deeply about this program and this University. He is an exceptional person because he is gifted as an empathetic and caring human being. He is beloved within our department and in the UVA community. Ron and the staff provided great stability, guidance and support for the young men on the team and we are thankful for his commitment to UVA and the values that are foundational to Virginia men’s basketball.”

Georgia Tech (17-15) advances to meet top-seeded Duke (28-3) in the first quarterfinal Thursday. The Wahoos finished with a 15-17 overall record.

“Just proud of the guys for battling, not only today but throughout this entire season,” Sanchez, who had two stints as an associate head coach on Bennett’s staff at UVA, said at Spectrum Center. “For them, it’s been a season of tremendous adversity at times and a lot of unknowns and just give them all a lot of credit for their maturity, for their willingness to really fight all the way to the last buzzer.

“Today was a perfect example of that, and that was led by these two guys sitting here next to me.”

Junior guards Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely joined Sanchez at the postgame press conference. McKneely led all scorers with 27 points, matching his season high, and Rohde totaled five points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

“They were leaders in the locker room, kept the group together, kept the group playing hard,” Sanchez said, “and kind of established and sustained our culture in our locker room.”