Lizzy Kaye Wins 1m at NCAA Zone Diving Championships

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Virginia men’s and women’s divers competed at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships at the Rutgers Aquatics Center in Piscataway, N.J., Monday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 12.

Senior Lizzy Kaye won the 1-meter competition on Tuesday (March 11) after finishing second in the 3-meter on Monday (March 10). She placed 10th in Platform on Wednesday (March 12).

With her results, Kaye qualifies to compete in all three events at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19, to Saturday, March 22.

🎟️ 𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙋𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙 🎟️

Lizzy Kaye qualifies for the NCAA Championships in the 1m, 3m and Platform #GoHoos

🔗 https://t.co/BmLtsG9KVE pic.twitter.com/h6cIEP0hZz — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 12, 2025

Kaye had the top score in prelims in the 1m with a 298.65. She scored 304.25 in her six dives in the finals to give her a combined total of 602.90, narrowly edging Holly Prasanto of Rutgers (602.40) by 0.50 to hold on to the top position. This is her first time winning the 1m at Zones after finishing second last year.

The previous day, Kaye had the top score in the 3m prelims, posting a 337.05, to head into the finals session as the top seed. She scored 337.20 in her six dives in the finals session to finish second with a total score of 674.25. Katerina Hoffman of Rutgers won the event with a 714.85.

On Wednesday, Kaye placed 10th in the Platform prelims with a 222.00, earning a spot in the finals. She finished in 10th place overall with a 458.90. Finishing in the top 12 of Platform after earning qualifications in the 1m and 3m enables her to opt into the field for the event at the NCAA Championships.

This is Kaye’s third year qualifying for the NCAA Championships. She won the 3m in both 2023 and 2024 and was third last year in Platform in addition to her second-place finish in the 1m.

Two other Cavaliers competed in the women’s 1m. Alena Lotterer was 55th with a 208.55. Ruby Borzekowski was 67th with a 195.50.

Kaye was the lone Cavalier female to compete in the 3m and platform.

The men had three divers competing on Monday in the 1m. Sophomore Dean Treanor had the top finish, placing 33rd (247.50), followed by freshman Mitch Brown (38th, 240.45) and senior Nicholas Sanders (41st, 232.05).

On Tuesday, the same three competed in the 3m, with Sanders finishing 35th with a score of 262.00. Brown followed in 38th (252.70), followed by Treanor (242.30).

The Zone Diving Championships are the qualifying meet for the NCAA Championships. The top 18 in each prelim advanced to the event final. From those 18 finalists, the top seven women finishers qualify in the 1m, six in the 3m and five in Platform. The top four male finishers qualify in 1m with five apiece for 3m and Platform. Any diver that is eligible to compete as noted above will be allowed to optionally enter any other event(s) at the championships, provided that the diver finished in the top 12 at the same zone meet and has achieved the zone qualifying score for that event prior to the NCAA championships.