McKneely Named NABC East All-District Second Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Isaac McKneely was named to the NABC Division I East All-District Second Team, announced Tuesday (March 18). The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

McKneely, who led UVA in scoring at 14.4 points per game, ranked first in the ACC in 3-point percentage (42.1%), second in 3-pointers per game (3.2), eighth in minutes (34.4 mpg) and 20th in scoring (14.4 ppg). In league games only, McKneely ranked second in 3-pointers per game (3.2), fourth in 3-point percentage (39.8%), 12th in minutes (34.6 mpg), 13th in field goal percentage (43.6%) and 18th in scoring (15.4 ppg).

The sharpshooter netted eight 20-point games and match a season high with 27 points in UVA’s season-ending loss to Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament. McKneely scored his 1,000 career point at North Carolina and ranks 47th on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,089 career points.

The NABC introduced a new model for its Division I district alignment this season, with schools arranged by state rather than by conference. The modernized NABC Division I district alignment features 10 geographic regions that each encompass multiple states. Every Division I school in each given state belongs to that state’s corresponding district.

East All-District First Team

Joe Bamisile, VCU

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland

Jalen Haynes, George Mason

Nate Johnson, Akron

Derik Queen, Maryland

Julian Reese, Maryland

Max Shulga, VCU

Javon Small, West Virginia

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

East All-District Second Team

Ryan Conwell, Xavier

VonCameron Davis, Kent State

Tavari Johnson, Akron

Darius Maddox, George Mason

Isaac McKneely, Virginia

Brian Moore Jr., Norfolk State

Brandon Noel, Wright State

Devin Royal, Ohio State

Nate Santos, Dayton

Tyler Tejada, Towson

Co-Coaches of the Year: Darian DeVries, West Virginia and Kevin Willard, Maryland