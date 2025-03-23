Cavaliers Celebrate Continuation of Dynasty

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

For Alex Walsh, the team title in NCAA women’s swimming & diving was her fifth. For her sister, Gretchen, it was her fourth.

For their teammate Claire Curzan, it was the first, and that made the milestone more special. Late Saturday night in Federal Way, Wash., near Seattle, the University of Virginia became only the third school to win five consecutive NCAA team titles in the sport, joining Stanford (1992-96) and Texas (1984-88).

“It’s everything I could have hoped for and more, honestly,” said Curzan, who began her college career at Stanford. “You go through the whole year with the girls and you work towards this goal. And obviously there’s been a precedent set—four precedents set—so you are just working day in and day out for this moment and to be able to share it with them and to jump in the pool. It’s always fun to sing the Good Old Song. I finally feel like I’m a part of the team … I’m just really happy and I’m really proud of everyone.”

Virginia finished the four-day meet with 544 points, well ahead of runner-up Stanford (417).

For the Walsh sisters, who grew up Nashville, Tenn., the meet added an exclamation point to their record-setting careers. Each will leave UVA with nine NCAA titles in individual events, tied for fourth most all-time. Only seven swimmers have won nine or more individual NCAA titles.

Alex made history this weekend. She’s the only swimmer to have helped lead five teams to NCAA titles, and she’s also the only one to have won at least one individual title in five NCAA meets. In Federal Way, she won the 100 breaststroke and helped the Wahoos take gold in three relays: the 400 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 medley.

Gretchen, who set multiple NCAA and American records in Federal Way, won three individual events—the 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly. She also swam on four championship relay teams (200 free, 400 free, 200 medley, 400 medley).

“The Walshes have just meant so much to our program,” UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo said.