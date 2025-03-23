No. 6 Virginia Defeats No. 8 Stanford 4-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-2 win over No. 8 Stanford to close out the weekend on Sunday (March 23) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Freshman Keegan Rice rallied to clinch the win for the Cavaliers (12-6, 4-4 ACC) on court three, helping Virginia top the Cardinal (13-5, 5-3 ACC).

The Cavaliers used two new doubles teams to open the match. Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and Rice partnered together for the firs time on doubles court two, picking up a 6-2 win to start the match. Grad student James Hopper and freshman Roy Horovitz got the crucial break at 5-5 on doubles court three, clinching the doubles point with a 7-5 victory.

Freshman Jangjun Kim added to the UVA lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court five over Hudson Rivera.

Stanford tied the match with a straight set win on court six and a three-set victory on court four.

Dietrich put the Cavaliers back up front, running away with the third set to take his match 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 against No. 76 Max Basing on court two.

Rice dropped the opening set on court three to Alex Razeghi but rebounded to take the second set 6-2 to force a decider. In the final set, Rice was down a break multiple times but rallied to pull ahead 5-4. He broke Razeghi’s serve in the following game to clinch the victory for the Hoos.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers improve to 8-0 in the all-time series with Stanford

Dylan Dietrich improves to 10-3 in dual matches this season

Roy Horovitz made his collegiate doubles debut, picking up his first win with partner James Hopper

Jangjun Kim improves to 9-4 this season

UP NEXT