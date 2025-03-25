McKneely Named to CSC Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Isaac McKneely was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Men’s Basketball team, announced Tuesday (March 25).

The CSC Academic All-District Men’s Basketball team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

McKneely, who led UVA in scoring at 14.4 points per game, ranked first in the ACC in 3-point percentage (42.1%), second in 3-pointers per game (3.2), eighth in minutes (34.4 mpg) and 20th in scoring (14.4 ppg). In league games only, McKneely ranked second in 3-pointers per game (3.2), fourth in 3-point percentage (39.8%), 12th in minutes (34.6 mpg), 13th in field goal percentage (43.6%) and 18th in scoring (15.4 ppg).

McKneely has earned a 3.5 cumulative GPA as an American studies major at UVA. McKneely is also a finalist for CSC Academic All-America honors, which will be announced April 15. He earned NABC All-District East second team and All-ACC honorable mention honors this season.