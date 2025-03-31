Virginia Grand Prix Meet Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs announced the 2025 Virginia Grand Prix originally scheduled for Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 has been canceled.

The team will instead travel to Williamsburg, Va. to competed at the 2025 Colonial Relays hosted by William & Mary. The meet is scheduled to begin with the men’s hammer throw on Thursday, April 3 before two full days of events on Friday (April 4) and Saturday (April 5).

Schedule of Events

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will be on the road again as the team heads to Durham, N.C. to compete at the Duke Invitational Thursday (April 10) through Saturday (April 12) before returning home to host the 2025 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field on Friday and Saturday, April 18-19.