Eight Cavaliers Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eight members of the Virginia Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program were named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District team on Tuesday (April 1).

The recipients of the honor were Matthew Heilman, Sam O’Brien, Tristen Davin and Noah Dyer of the men’s team and Claire Curzan, Cavan Gormsen, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh of the women’s squad. Gretchen Walsh was honored for the third straight year. Alex Walsh, Heilman and O’Brien were honored for the second consecutive year.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom. To be eligible for the honor, student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced April 22 (women) and April 23 (men).