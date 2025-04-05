Cavaliers Close Out Strong Weekend At Colonials Relays

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Virginia No.11 men’s and No.19 women’s track and field programs closed out a strong weekend of competition at the 2025 Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. on Saturday (April 5) as Tatum David broke the 800-meter stadium record, and five Cavaliers recorded event wins at Zable Stadium.

All Eyes on the 800 Meters

Tatum David made a statement in the women’s 800-meter invitational and breaking the Zable Stadium record with her time of 2:05.12.

The previous facility record stood at 2:05.57 set by Isabella Giesing of UMass Lowell in 2022.

David’s time ranks fifth all-time in program history and 15 th in the NCAA this season. Her previous best stood at 2:11.32.

in the NCAA this season. Her previous best stood at 2:11.32. Leading the way for the Cavaliers, David was one of six Virgina athletes to set a new personal best in the race.

Annie Jackson finished third notching a new best of 2:06.64.

Tatum Olesen (2:09.17), Stella Kermes (2:09.25), Ella Woehlcke (2:09.85) and Amelia Maughan (2:10.04) all recorded personal best marks finishing fifth through eighth.

In the men’s 800-meter invitational section, Alex Leath and Myles Plummer were the Cavaliers top finishers in third and fourth place clocking 1:50.96 and 1:51.50 respectively.

Sprinting through the Line

Maya Rollins won the women’s 100-meter hurdles invitational section clocking a wind-legal 13.73. Rollins’ time ranks tied for seventh all-time as well as tied for the third fastest freshman in program history with Jada Pierre.

Also in the women’s 100-meter hurdles invitational, Sophia Akpan finished in eighth place with her time of 14.52.

Hoos in the Field

Lily Hulland won the women’s triple jump invitational section jumping out 12.67m/41-6.75.

Justin Rogers won the men’s pole vault invitational competition clearing a season-best 4.93m/16-2.

Cary Tarnetino won the women’s high jump invitational clearing a season-best 1.79m/5-10.25.

Isaiah Hewton recorded a third-place finish in the men’s triple jump invitational with his mark of 14.44m/47-4.50.

Up Next

The Cavaliers return to action at the Duke Invitational in Durham, N.C. Thursday (April 10) through Saturday (April 12) before returning home to host the 2025 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field Friday (April 18) and Saturday (April 19). The program will honor the senior class at the conclusion of the competition on Saturday.