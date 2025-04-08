Odom Announces Additional Support Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (April 8) the additions of Director of Operations Kelsey Knoche, Director of Analytics Matt Hart, Video Coordinator Billy Bales and Director of Recruiting Ahmad Thomas.

Knoche, Hart, Bales and Thomas served in similar roles under Odom at VCU the past two seasons. The Rams posted a 52-21 record from 2023-25 and played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. VCU finished 28-7, won the Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship in 2024-25. VCU’s Max Shulga earned A-10 Player of the Year honors and Jack Clark was the A-10 Tournament MVP. In 2023-24, the Rams advanced to the NIT quarterfinals and finished with a 24-14 record.

In addition, Odom announced the return of Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Curtis for his 17th season and Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Ethan Saliba for his 43rd season.

Kelsey Knoche

Knoche is in her fifth season overall with Odom. She served two seasons as the director of operations at VCU (2023-25) and two seasons as the director of operations and external relations at Utah State (2021-23).

Knoche was one of 15 women to hold the title of Director of Basketball Operations on a men’s coaching staff in NCAA Division I in 2024-25.

In her role with the Rams, Knoche oversaw all logistics related to the day-to-day operations of the men’s basketball program, including non-conference scheduling, team travel, managing the program’s operating budget and coordinating recruiting visits. The Fairfax, Virginia, native also served as the program’s liaison to the athletic department.

Prior to her time in Logan, Knoche worked as an assistant coordinator with the University of Maryland men’s basketball program from 2015-21. With the Terrapins, Knoche worked closely with the team’s recruiting efforts, including coordinating on-campus visits and organizing all staff recruiting travel. She also arranged basketball specific fundraising efforts, alumni reunions, and assisted with team travel. Prior to her full-time role, Knoche spent four seasons as an undergraduate with the program as a student operations assistant.

Matt Hart

Hart served as the director of analytics on Odom’s staff at VCU from 2023-25 and was a graduate student manager under Odom at Utah State in 2022-23. The Aggies won 26 games and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament during that season.

Hart previously served as an assistant coach at Daemen University in the 2021-22 season, where he assisted in recruiting and was responsible for scouting, and leading on-court workouts for guards and perimeter players.

Hart was the director of player development/director of video operations at George Washington from 2018-19. He played professionally in the United States, Canada, Ireland and Serbia from 2017-18 and 2019-21.

Billy Bales

Bales is in sixth season overall with Odom, having served as the director of video at VCU from 2023-25, director of player development at Utah State from 2021-23 and volunteer assistant at UMBC in 2020-21. He also played for Odom at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2015-16.

While Bales was at Utah State, the Aggies earned a 2023 NCAA Tournament berth and made a 2022 NIT appearance. Three Utah State players received All-Mountain West Conference honors during Bales’ tenure, including 2023 first-team selection Steven Ashworth.

Bales assisted Odom at UMBC with daily scheduling and social media content during his one year with the Retrievers from 2020-21,

Prior to his time in Baltimore, Bales spent two seasons (2018-20) at his alma mater, Lenoir-Rhyne University. The Bears received an at-large bid to the school’s seventh NCAA D-II Tournament, advanced to their first South Atlantic Conference Championship game since 2005 and reached as high as No. 17 in the D-II rankings.

Bales was a four-year letterwinner for the Bears and while playing for Odom led the team to an NCAA Division II Regional Final appearance during the 2015-16 season.

Ahmad Thomas

Thomas, who is a native of Danville, Virginia, spent the past two seasons (2023-25) at VCU under Odom as the coordinator of player development.

As the director of recruiting and development at UNC Greensboro in 2022-23, Thomas’ efforts helped the Spartans to a 20-12 mark, including a 14-4 conference record. Thomas was the associate head coach of Team Loaded North Carolina, a premier grassroots basketball program. His primary responsibilities with Team Loaded NC included coaching, recruiting, player development, organization and travel logistics.

From 2015-18, Thomas was a four-year standout for UNC Asheville, where he finished his career as the only player in Big South men’s basketball history with 1,500 points (1,626), 700 rebounds (705), 250 steals (251) and 250 assists (256). Thomas was the two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first team All-Big South performer.

Thomas played three years of professional basketball overseas in Luxembourg, England, Finland, and Canada before returning to North Carolina to begin working with Team Loaded NC.