Rice Earns Second ACC Freshman of the Week Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia first-year Keegan Rice has been named ACC Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (April 8) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Rice picked up the first ranked singles win of his career in Virginia’s 4-0 home win over Georgia Tech on Friday (April 4). He defeated No. 113 Nate Bonetto 6-2, 6-3 on court two, helping the Cavaliers cruise to their fourth straight win. On the season, Rice is third on the team in singles wins with 15.

In doubles, Rice took down No. 15 Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini of Georgia Tech with partner James Hopper 6-3 on the top doubles court. The win over Bonetto and Carlini was the second highest ranked win for Rice in his doubles career. The victory was Rice’s fourth ranked doubles win with Hopper and second in conference play. Rice has nine wins on the season with Hopper, good for second on the team. The pair moved up to No. 24 in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings.

This is Rice’s second career Freshman of the Week honor.