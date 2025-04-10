Aldrich Pumped To Be Back on Grounds

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As a University of Virginia School of Law student, Griff Aldrich often could be found playing hoops at North Grounds Recreation Center when he wasn’t in class or studying.

Another spot he frequented was University Hall, then the home of Cavalier basketball. Aldrich and his law school buddies typically would enter the arena after UVA men’s games had started, with a definite plan of attack.

“We would never sit in the student section,” Aldrich recalled, smiling. “At that time, it wasn’t packed, and so we just meandered down to great seats. I remember it was so awesome getting to see ACC basketball up close.”

After seven seasons as head coach at Longwood University in Farmville, Aldrich is about to have an even better view of ACC hoops. He returned to Grounds last month to become UVA’s associate head coach. His boss is his former Hampden-Sydney College teammate Ryan Odom, who was named Virginia’s head coach on March 23.

Aldrich, who grew up in Virginia Beach and attended Norfolk Academy, spent two years on Odom’s staff at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County before leaving in 2018 to take charge of the program at Longwood.

“I always felt that my time with Griff was cut short at UMBC,” Odom said at his introductory press conference at John Paul Jones Arena. “This place means so much to him as well, and I’m excited that we get to do it again together as friends.”

Aldrich had opportunities to leave Longwood for other Division I head jobs. Each time, though, he and his wife, Julie, decided it “never like it was the right time or the right place, or a mixture of both,” Aldrich said. “And we loved our time in Farmville. I loved Longwood.”

The chance to return to Charlottesville and be reunited with Odom, however, was one Aldrich decided he couldn’t turn down.

“One of the great joys in life is getting to watch one of your best friends and see them thriving,” Aldrich said. “I don’t grade easily, but just to watch Ryan and see how brilliant of a coach he is was really fun, and I’ve obviously gotten to watch from afar over the past seven years since we’ve been apart.

“He and I had always flirted with the idea [of working together again], but I never really thought I would do it, because I’d be leaving a head job to be an assistant. But Virginia is different, and as I told him, this was probably the only job I would have left for, and he’s the only coach I would have left to join.”

Aldrich and his wife have three children, the oldest of whom is getting close to high school. “It felt like, for our family, if we’re going to make a move, this is the time and Virginia is probably the only place and Ryan’s probably the only person,” Aldrich said.

“This is a world-class institution, and it’s an unbelievable combination of world-class academics and high-class college athletics. To me, institutional fit is huge, and the University of Virginia is such a great institutional fit for Ryan’s ethos and his value system, and certainly mine as well.”

Aldrich, who as a boy attended UVA head coach Terry Holland’s basketball camp, has fond memories of his first stint in Charlottesville. He enrolled in law school in 1996 and graduated three years later. Along the way, he lived at Ivy Gardens Apartments and in a house near Barracks Road.

“We used to go to Big Jim’s all the time,” Aldrich said, referring to a much-loved barbecue restaurant in Charlottesville that has since closed.

As a student, he found law school to be “a little bit of a culture shock,” Aldrich said, “just going straight from undergrad to grad school. I think I still probably had one foot in kind of an undergrad mindset and one foot in a grad mindset, but I really loved my time at Virginia, and it was really exciting to be around such engaged people, such brilliant minds.”

He smiled. “That was probably the first time I was around people where I was like, ‘Oh, wow, his horses are running a lot faster than mine mentally.’ ”

Aldrich remembers attending a Five-Star basketball camp as a boy and seeing future UVA star Cory Alexander play. “And it was the first time in my life that I said, ‘I don’t care if I live in the gym, I will never be as good as he is.’ And law school was a little bit like that: ‘I don’t care how much I study. I will never be as smart as some of these people.’ But I really had a great time, had a great experience.”

Since returning to UVA, Aldrich said, he’s heard from several of his former law school classmates and professors. “And so I’m looking forward to connecting with old friends.”