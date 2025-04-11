No. 6 Virginia Wins Commonwealth Clash Match 5-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (17-6, 9-4 ACC) picked up a 5-2 victory against Virginia Tech (10-14, 2-11 ACC) on Friday (April 11) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point and took the first five singles courts in straight sets to jump out to a 5-0 lead before the Hokies picked up victories in three sets on courts four and six.

Junior Mans Dahlberg won the clinching point on court five. Dahlberg and Dietrich clinched the doubles point on court one.

With the victory, the Cavaliers finish the regular season with a 17-6 record and a 9-4 mark in conference play. Brackets for the ACC Championship will be announced on Saturday evening (April 12).

MATCH NOTES

Freshman Rafael Jodar won his 15 th consecutive singles match. He has not dropped a match since the first dual match of the season on January 16. He finishes his first season in ACC play with a perfect 8-0 record

Virginia Tech is ranked No. 68 in the latest ITA team rankings

Virginia holds a 63-9 record in the series

Grad student James Hopper was recognized in the pre-match Senior Day ceremony

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The Cavaliers pick up one point in the Clash with the win to extend their lead to 10-6 over the Hokies

ON THE HORIZON

The postseason kicks off with the ACC Championships, being held April 16-20 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

#6 Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 2

Singles competition

#7 Rafael Jodar (VA) def. Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 6-4, 6-2 #21 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Ilyas Fahim (VT) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Scott Sculley (VT) 6-1, 6-3 Alberto Orso (VT) def. James Hopper (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Eyal Shumilov (VT) 6-2, 6-4 Victor Kimpel (VT) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles competition

#33 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. #49 Matt Harper/Alberto Orso (VT) 6-2 #24 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Scott Sculley/Ilyas Fahim (VT) 6-2 Rafael Jodar/Roy Horovitz (VA) def. Frank Thompson/Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 5-4

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,3,5,2,4,6)

T-2:56 A-329