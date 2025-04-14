Virginia Athletics Announces New Men’s Basketball Seating Plan at JPJ Beginning with 2027–28 Season

“College athletics is at an inflection point and we have a unique opportunity to position Virginia for both short-term and long-term success through this new seating plan,” VAF Executive Director and Deputy Athletics Director Kevin Miller said. “The VAF team is excited to connect with both existing and prospective season ticket members who want to be part of the incredible momentum fueled by our generous donors, whose commitment ensures that Virginia remains amongst the nation’s elite for years to come.”

Agreements signed under the new seating plan will be for a five-year term, from the 2027-28 through 2031-32 seasons and will only impact current season ticket members in the lower level and first four rows of the upper level. All current season ticket members will have the first opportunity to renew their seats under the new structure. Additionally, the plan allows for new season tickets to be acquired by donors not currently holding a seat license and provides opportunities for seat location changes based on availability. This initiative represents an essential step in ensuring that Virginia remains a leader in college athletics by generating support for expanded scholarship opportunities and advancing efforts to endow both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The plan does not impact seating for the 2025–26 or 2026–27 seasons. This advance notice has been provided to allow fans ample time to plan for the transition beginning with the 2027–28 season.

Please visit https://virginiaathleticsfoundation.com/jpjseating for complete details on the seating plan, including pricing, timeline, and agreement process. Additional FAQs are also available online.