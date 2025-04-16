No. 6 Virginia Set to Compete in ACC Championship

CARY, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (17-6, 9-4 ACC) is competing at the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship, being held at the Cary Tennis Park.
The Cavaliers earned a bye and will begin play on Thursday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the second round against the 13-seed SMU.
The winner of Thursday’s second round match will face the 4-seed Cal on Friday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.
The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The championship match is Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live scoring will be available for all matches
- Thursday’s second round and Friday’s quarterfinals will have live court streams available for viewing
- Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be broadcast online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network
- Tickets for the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship are on sale now at this link. Admission is free for ACC students with a school ID and children 8 & under. Full tournament passes are $30. Adults are $15 per day. Youth 17 and under and non-ACC college students with a valid school ID are $10
VIRGINIA & ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
- Virginia finished ACC play with a 9-4 conference record, earning the No. 5 seed in the tournament
- The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th overall ACC title
- Virginia won its last ACC title in 2023
- The Cavaliers won three straight ACC titles from 2021-2023
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia remained at No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings. The Cavaliers have been ranked inside the top 10 all season
- The Cavaliers enter the tournament on a six-match win streak
- Virginia closed the regular season with a 5-2 win over Virginia Tech on Friday (April 11) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
- The Cavaliers have defeated seven opponents this season currently in the top 25 of the ITA Team Rankings
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles this season with a 19-7 overall record. He closed out the regular season 13-4 in dual matches and 7-2 in the ACC. He is ranked No. 26 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar boasts a 15-1 overall singles record this season. His only loss of the year came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16
- Jódar finished the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record playing on the top singles court. He closed out conference play with an undefeated 8-0 mark
- Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 6 in the singles rankings and is the highest ranked player in the ACC
- Virginia holds a 17-3 record on the top singles court this season
- Junior Mans Dahlberg enters postseason play second on the team in singles wins with 18. He finished the regular season on a five-match win streak
- Freshman Jangjun Kim closed out the regular season with a 12-4 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the ACC. He is currently on a four-match win streak (in completed matches)
- Kim has an 11-2 record playing on courts five and six
- Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins this year with 12. The pair enter the tournament on a three-match win streak
- Dietrich and Dahlberg reached a new career-high No. 30 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Hopper and Rice are the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, moving up to No. 23 in the rankings. They are second on the team in doubles wins with 10
- Hopper and Jódar round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 85