No. 6 Virginia Set to Compete in ACC Championship

CARY, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (17-6, 9-4 ACC) is competing at the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship, being held at the Cary Tennis Park.

The Cavaliers earned a bye and will begin play on Thursday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the second round against the 13-seed SMU.

The winner of Thursday’s second round match will face the 4-seed Cal on Friday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The championship match is Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live scoring will be available for all matches

Thursday’s second round and Friday’s quarterfinals will have live court streams available for viewing

Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be broadcast online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Tickets for the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship are on sale now at this link. Admission is free for ACC students with a school ID and children 8 & under. Full tournament passes are $30. Adults are $15 per day. Youth 17 and under and non-ACC college students with a valid school ID are $10

VIRGINIA & ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

Virginia finished ACC play with a 9-4 conference record, earning the No. 5 seed in the tournament

The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th overall ACC title

Virginia won its last ACC title in 2023

The Cavaliers won three straight ACC titles from 2021-2023

CAVALIER NOTES