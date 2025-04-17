Virginia Tops SMU 4-2 to Advance to ACC Quarterfinals

CARY, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team rallied from an early deficit to defeat SMU 4-2 in the second round of the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship on Thursday (April 17) at the Cary Tennis Park.

Graduate student James Hopper clinched the win for the Cavaliers (18-6), helping Virginia overcome losing the doubles point to take down the Mustangs (15-19).

With the victory, the 5-seed Cavaliers advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on 4-seed Cal (18-3) on Friday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.

SMU won the doubles point to open the match, taking doubles courts one and two to grab an early lead over Virginia.

The Cavaliers flipped the momentum in singles, winning five of the six first sets against the Mustangs.

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich got the Hoos on the board, winning 6-1, 6-2 over Jerry Barton on court two to tie the match.

Freshman Jangjun Kim gave the Cavaliers the lead, defeating Maks Silagy 6-3, 6-1 on court five.

Junior Mans Dahlberg extended the UVA lead to 3-1, picking up a 6-4, 6-2 win on court six over Noah McDonald.

The Mustangs followed with a straight set victory on court three, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Hopper won a narrow opening set in a tiebreak against Louis Cloud on court four and cruised in the second set, taking his match 7-6 (6), 6-2 to clinch the win for the Hoos.

MATCH NOTES