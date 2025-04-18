Virginia Defeats Cal 4-2 to Reach ACC Semifinals

CARY, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-2 win over No. 10 Cal in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship on Friday (April 18) at the Cary Tennis Park.

Junior Mans Dahlberg clinched the victory for the Cavaliers (19-6) on court six, avenging Virginia’s loss to the Golden Bears (18-4) in the regular season.

The 5-seed Cavaliers advance to the semifinals where they will face the top-seed and No. 1 team in the ITA Team Rankings Wake Forest (34-0) on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The match will air on ACCNX.

Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Roy Horovitz opened the match with a 6-3 victory on doubles court three. Dahlberg and sophomore Dylan Dietrich followed with a 6-4 win on the top doubles court, clinching the doubles point for the Hoos.

The Golden Bears tied the match with a straight set win on court five.

Shortly after, Jódar put the Hoos back up front, picking up a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 16 Carl Emil Overbeck on the top singles court.

Cal tied the match again with another straight set win on court three.

Dietrich retook the lead for Virginia, coming away with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court two over No. 74 Alex Chang to put the Cavaliers up 3-2.

Dahlberg closed out the win for the Hoos on court six. He won a narrow opening set 7-5 and got the crucial break up 4-3 in the second, holding on to win 7-5, 6-4 against Bernardo Munk Mesa to clinch the victory.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

“Congrats to the Cal Bears. They gave a great effort today and competed hard like always. They’re so well coached. I’m proud of our guys. We’re really looking forward to tomorrow. Another ACC semifinal for this program. Our guys will be ready. We’re really looking forward to the opportunity.”

MATCH NOTES