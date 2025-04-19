Cavaliers Celebrate Seniors on Final Day of Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out an exhilarating weekend of competition at the 2025 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field on Saturday (April 19) as the program honored the achievement and dedication of 30 graduating seniors.

Success in the Sprints

Maya Rollins won the women’s 100-meter hurdles in a wind-aided season best time of 13.29. Rollins already holds a spot on Virginia’s all-time freshman list in the event tied at No. 3 with her time of 13.73 from the Colonial Relays.

Sophia Akpan and Elizabeth Imoh also recorded season best times in the women’s 100-meter hurdles coming through the line in wind-aided times of 13.84 (+4.0) and 14.08 (+4.0) respectively.

Peter Djan ran his way to a new personal best of 13.91 (+1.6) in the men’s 110-meter hurdles to finish third. With his wind-legal time, Djan moves up to tie George Johnson (’82) at No.3 all-time in program history.

Behind Djan, Jeremiah Wilson grabbed seventh place overall crossing the line in a season-best 14.12 (+1.4).

Winning the 10 th and final heat of the women’s 200-meter dash, Sarah Akpan turned in a wind-legal time of 23.75 (+1.7) to ultimately finish second overall.

Lola Kolawole turned in a personal best of 24.40 (+1.8) to finish 16th in the competition.

The women's 4×100-meter relay team of Ariel Fletcher, Emily Alexandru, Tori Daniels and Brooke'Lyn Drakeford combined for a season-best 45.63 to finish runner-up in the event.

The women’s 400-meters saw solid runs from Ariel Fletcher (55.08), Kaela Swift (57.19) and Tori Daniels (57.20, PB).

The weekend concluded with top five finishes from both men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relays on the track. The women’s team of Ariel Fletcher, Emily Alexandru, Tori Daniels and Brooke’Lyn Drakeford finished fourth in 3:41.36 while Alex Sherman, Gage Gose, Jerlan Fish and Max Russo combined efforts to clock 3:11.27 for fifth place.

Cavaliers in the Field

Estel Valeanu turned in another strong performance, this time in the women’s discus. Valeanu finished second, first among collegiate athletes, with a season best mark of 56.08m/184-0.

Valeanu finished second to none other than Virginia alumni and school record holder in the event, Ashley Anumba. With her mark, Valeanu moves up to No.2 all-time in program history just behind her competitor, Anumba.

Brock Schenck notched a personal best of 47.23m/154-11 in the men’s discus throw.

Lily Hulland was victorious in the women’s triple jump with a season best mark of 13.19m/43-3.25 (+2.7) on her final attempt in the competition. She fouled her fourth and fifth jump before jumping her furthest mark of the day.

Just behind Hulland was Lauren Yeboah-Kodie in third place with her mark of 12.87m/42-4.75.

Justing Rogers cleared 4.85m/15-11 in the men’s pole vault to finish fifth in the field.

Abigail Meckes kick started competition in the women’s javelin throwing for a new personal best of 43.99m/144-4 on her second throw.

More Notable Performances

Ella Woehlcke and Luci Ilnicki-Lambert both notched personal best times in the women’s 800-meters crossing the line in 2:09.76 and 2:11.68 respectively.

Also in the race was Tatum Olesen in sixth place with her time of 2:10.23.

In the men’s 800-meters, Myles Plummer was the top Virginia finisher crossing the line in a season-best 1:50.96. Plummer’s time was good for sixth place overall.

Alex Leath rounded out the top 10 finishers in the men’s 800-meters clocking 1:51.63.

Who is cutting the onions 🥹 We are so proud of our seniors and cannot wait to see all they accomplish in the future 🧡#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7esInIAK7r — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 19, 2025

From Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna

“Overall, it was a successful weekend for Virginia Track and Field. Hosting a meet like the Virginia Challenge was exciting for the program and the university as we brought in pacers and the Wavelights to create an atmosphere conducive to strong performances. This weekend we also honored our senior class for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the program during their career and we look forward to following their continued success. We have lots of season ahead for us.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers will split the squad as the team is set to travel to Philadelphia, Pa. to compete at the prestigious Penn Relays at the historic Franklin Field on Thursday through Saturday (April 24-26) and the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday through Saturday (April 23-26) before returning to Lannigan Field on Sunday (April 27) to host the Virginia High Performance.