Virginia Falls to Stanford 4-2 in ACC Championship

CARY, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-2 defeat to No. 8 Stanford in the final of the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship on Sunday (April 20) at the Cary Tennis Park.

The 5-seed Cavaliers (20-7) won the doubles point to open the match, but the 3-seed Stanford (22-5) picked up singles victories on courts one, three, four, and five to take the title.

Stanford picked up a 6-3 victory on the top doubles court to start the match. Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice followed with a 6-3 win on doubles court two. Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Roy Horovitz broke serve up 5-4 to secure the doubles point, picking up a 6-4 victory on doubles court three to give the Cavaliers an early 1-0 lead over the Cardinal.

Stanford tied the match winning by default on the top court when Virginia was assessed a code violation. The Cardinal took the lead moments later with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory on court five.

Courts two and four ended within seconds of each other. The Cardinal extended their lead to 3-1 with a straight set win on court four before sophomore Dylan Dietrich came away with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Kyle Kang on court two to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Shortly after, the Cardinal finished the match with a 7-5, 6-2 win on court three to clinch the victory.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

“Congratulations to the Stanford Cardinal. Incredible effort by their team, their coaches, everyone involved in that program. They’ve traveled across the country probably three or four times, so an even better effort on their part to finish the ACC postseason strong and win the championship. They have a lot to be proud of, and I’m happy for them. We all are. I’m proud of our team and the effort that we had all week. We have a young group that’s worked really hard and come together and been through a lot. And to be in this position, I think is a huge step forward for these guys and great preparation for the NCAA championship. So, we’re looking forward to the next opportunity and can’t wait to get back to Charlottesville.”

