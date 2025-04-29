Six Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Men’s Basketball Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six Virginia student-athletes were named to the All-ACC Men’s Basketball Academic Team, the conference announced Tuesday (April 29).

Jacob Cofie, Isaac McKneely, Taine Murray, TJ Power, Anthony Robinson and Ishan Sharma were among 77 student-athletes named to the team. McKneely was named to the team for the third straight year, while Murray was a repeat selection from 2023-24.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

2024-25 Virginia All-ACC Academic Team Honorees

Name, Year, Major

Jacob Cofie, Fr., Undeclared

Isaac McKneely, Jr., American Studies

Taine Murray, Sr., Commerce

TJ Power, So., Undeclared

Anthony Robinson, R-Fr., Undeclared

Ishan Sharma, Fr., Undeclared