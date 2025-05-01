Hill City Twilight and Duke Twilight Up Next for Virginia Track & Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field teams gear up for another weekend of competition starting with the Hill City Twilight in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday, May 2 and then the Duke Twilight in Durham, N.C. on Sunday, May 4.

How To Follow

The Hill City Twilight will be streamed on the Lynchburg Hornets Sports Network. Links to the live stream and live results can be found below and at Virginiasports.com. Fans can also follow updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Hill City Twilight

Friday, May 2

Meet Schedule

Live Results

Live Stream

Duke Twilight

Sunday, May 4

Meet Schedule

Live Results

Hoos in the Rankings

The latest USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 outdoor season were released on Tuesday (April 29) as the men checked in at No. 25 nationally. Additionally, nine individuals rank in the top 25 nationally.

Men

3. Gary Martin – Jr., 1500m, 3:33.71

5. Gary Martin – Jr., 5000m, 13:16.82

7. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Hammer, 73.04m/239-7

23. Ethan Robinson – Sr., Decathlon, 7531 pts

23. Alex Sherman – Sr., 400m Hurdles, 50.51

Women

1. Margot Appleton – Sr., 1500m, 4:05.68

10. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.84m/6-0.50

11. Margot Appleton – Sr., 5000m, 15:25.19

15. Estel Valeanu – Sr., Discus, 57.28m/187-11

17. Lily Hulland – Sr., Triple Jump, 13.19m/43-3.25

23. Christiana Ellina – Jr., Javelin, 52.59m/172-6

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action the following week at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, Va. on Tuesday, May 6.