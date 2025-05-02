Cox and Cyr Record Event Wins at Hill City Twilight

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia No. 25 men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out the single day of competition at the Hill City Twilight at the Dr. Jack M. Toms Track in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday (May 2) as Aidan Cox and Mark Cyr recorded event wins.
Cox and Cyr Notch Event Wins
- Mark Cyr won the men’s hammer throw with his mark of 63.04m/206-9.75.
- Cyr better his best by almost three meters. His previous best stood at 60.11m/197-2.
- With his mark from Lynchburg, Cyr ranks ninth all-time in program history and betters his Virginia freshman No.3 all-time mark.
- Aidan Cox won the men’s 5000-meter invitational crossing the line in 14:06.43.
Solid Day in the Distance Events
- Stella Kermes rounded out the top three finishers in the women’s 1500-meter invitational crossing the line in 4:22.25.
- Led by Kermes, Cate DeSousa (4:26.85), Luci Ilnicki-Lambert (4:30.70) and Tatum Olesen (4:37.31) notched top 10 finishes in sixth, ninth and tenth place.
- In the men’s 800-meter invitational, Tobias L’Esperance led the way for the Cavaliers notching a new personal-best 1:50.36 for fifth place.
- Behind L’Esperance was Alex Leath in seventh place with his time of 1:50.76 and James Ford in 11th place clocking 1:51.84.
- Freshman Alex Valencia recorded a new personal-best for 800-meters crossing the line in 1:51.98.
- Cayden Dyer notched a fourth-place finish in the men’s mile stopping the clock in 4:07.49. His time is an outdoor best while improving upon his indoor best in the event which stands at 4:13.82.
- Ella Woehlcke clocked 2:08.14 to finish seventh in the women’s 800-meter invitational section.
Up Next
The Cavaliers are back in action this weekend as the team travels to Durham, N.C., to compete at the Duke Twilight on Sunday, May 4.