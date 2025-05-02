Virginia Hosting NCAA First and Second Round Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia men’s tennis team (20-7) starts its 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championship by hosting the Charlottesville Regional on Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4.

The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

Admission is free for the matches.

2025 NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL

SATURDAY, MAY 3 (MEN)

10 a.m. St. John’s vs. Princeton

1 p.m. (7) VIRGINIA vs. Bucknell

SATURDAY, MAY 3 (WOMEN)

4 p.m. Second Round Match

SUNDAY, MAY 4 (MEN)

1 p.m. Second Round Match

MATCH INFORMATION

The matches will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com

Live scoring will be available for all matches

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on the winner of the Tucson Regional (Arizona, Denver, Harvard, Washington)

VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. Virginia most recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023

This is UVA’s 21st straight NCAA Championship appearance and the 20th time hosting a regional

The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in 18 of the last 19 championships, the quarterfinals in 17 of the last 19, the semifinals in 12 of the past 17 and played in eight of the last 13 finals with six titles

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in this year’s tournament

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia enters the tournament ranked No. 4 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers finished as the runner-up in the 2025 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship for the second straight season

UVA has recorded eight wins this season over opponents that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings with two wins over the then-No. 1 ranked team (Texas, Wake Forest)

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles wins this year with a 22-8 overall record. The All-ACC Second Team selection in singles comes into the tournament with a 16-5 dual match record with a 10-2 mark playing on court two. He is ranked No. 32 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar is the highest ranked singles player in the ACC, moving up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings. He boasts a 17-2 overall singles record on the season with a 13-1 record playing on the top singles court

Jódar was named the ACC Freshman of the Year, becoming the eighth player in program history to earn the honor

Jódar closed out conference play in the regular season with a perfect 8-0 singles record

Virginia holds a 19-4 record on the top singles court this season

Junior Mans Dahlberg enters the NCAA Tournament second on the team in singles wins this year with 21. He brings an eight-match win streak (in completed matches) into the tournament

Freshman Jangjun Kim holds a 14-5 record in dual matches this season. He is 7-2 on court five and 6-1 on court six

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 13. The pair enter the championship ranked No. 31 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, coming in at No. 23 in the doubles rankings. The pair are second on the team in doubles wins with 10 and have a 6-3 record playing on the top doubles court

Hopper and Jódar are the final Cavalier doubles team in the rankings, coming in at No. 89

SCOUTING BUCKNELL, PRINCETON, & ST. JOHN’S