Virginia Downs Bucknell to Advance to NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team swept Bucknell 4-0 on Saturday (May 3) to advance to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Cavaliers (21-7) took the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts four, five, and six to defeat the Bison (19-7).
Virginia will square off against Princeton (22-8) at home on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the second round. Admission is free.
Junior Mans Dahlberg and freshman Jangjun Kim partnered together for the first time and picked up a 6-1 win on doubles court two to begin the match. Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Roy Horovitz followed with a 6-1 victory on doubles court three to clinch the doubles point for Virginia.
Kim extended the UVA lead to 2-0, picking up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Oscar Bain on court four.
Freshman Stiles Brockett made it 3-0 Virginia with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Will Robinson on court six.
Dahlberg clinched the victory for the Cavaliers on court five, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 win against Brendan McDonald.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament and the No. 4 ranked team in the ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers improve to 3-0 all-time against Bucknell. The two met for the first time since 1975
- Mans Dahlberg partnered with Jangjun Kim for the first time this season
- Stiles Brockett picked up his first singles win since April 4
- Dahlberg extended his singles win streak to nine straight victories (in completed matches)
- Kim improves to 15-5 on the season in singles
- Princeton leads the all-time series with Virginia 9-5. The Tigers last defeated UVA in 1987
- Virginia last faced Princeton in 2023, winning 4-0. The Tigers appeared in the Charlottesville regional last season
SUNDAY MATCH INFORMATION
- Admission is free
- The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel
- Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com
- Live scoring will be available for the match
- The match is scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts. Please monitor UVA Men’s Tennis social media accounts for any weather-related changes
- The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on Arizona
#4 Virginia 4, Bucknell 0
Singles competition
- #4 Rafael Jodar (VA) vs. #89 Amar Tahirovic (BUCKNELL) 6-2, 6-6, unfinished
- Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Adam Stavrakas (BUCKNELL) 6-1, 3-6, 2-2, unfinished
- James Hopper (VA) vs. Liam Kilmer (BUCKNELL) 6-1, 6-5, unfinished
- Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Oscar Bain (BUCKNELL) 6-1, 6-3
- Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Brendan McDonald (BUCKNELL) 6-3, 6-2
- Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Will Robinson (BUCKNELL) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles competition
- #23 Keegan Rice/James Hopper (VA) vs. Amar Tahirovic/Brendan McDonald (BUCKNELL) 2-5, unfinished
- Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Oscar Bain/Adam Stavrakas (BUCKNELL) 6-1
- Rafael Jodar/Roy Horovitz (VA) def. Liam Kilmer/Will Robinson (BUCKNELL) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,6,5)
T-1:56 A-332