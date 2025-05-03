Virginia Downs Bucknell to Advance to NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team swept Bucknell 4-0 on Saturday (May 3) to advance to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (21-7) took the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts four, five, and six to defeat the Bison (19-7).

Virginia will square off against Princeton (22-8) at home on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the second round. Admission is free.

Junior Mans Dahlberg and freshman Jangjun Kim partnered together for the first time and picked up a 6-1 win on doubles court two to begin the match. Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Roy Horovitz followed with a 6-1 victory on doubles court three to clinch the doubles point for Virginia.

Kim extended the UVA lead to 2-0, picking up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Oscar Bain on court four.

Freshman Stiles Brockett made it 3-0 Virginia with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Will Robinson on court six.

Dahlberg clinched the victory for the Cavaliers on court five, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 win against Brendan McDonald.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament and the No. 4 ranked team in the ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers improve to 3-0 all-time against Bucknell. The two met for the first time since 1975

Mans Dahlberg partnered with Jangjun Kim for the first time this season

Stiles Brockett picked up his first singles win since April 4

Dahlberg extended his singles win streak to nine straight victories (in completed matches)

Kim improves to 15-5 on the season in singles

Princeton leads the all-time series with Virginia 9-5. The Tigers last defeated UVA in 1987

Virginia last faced Princeton in 2023, winning 4-0. The Tigers appeared in the Charlottesville regional last season

SUNDAY MATCH INFORMATION