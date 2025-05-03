Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Men's Tennis
Virginia Downs Bucknell to Advance to NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team swept Bucknell 4-0 on Saturday (May 3) to advance to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (21-7) took the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts four, five, and six to defeat the Bison (19-7).

Virginia will square off against Princeton (22-8) at home on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the second round. Admission is free.

Junior Mans Dahlberg and freshman Jangjun Kim partnered together for the first time and picked up a 6-1 win on doubles court two to begin the match. Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Roy Horovitz followed with a 6-1 victory on doubles court three to clinch the doubles point for Virginia.

Kim extended the UVA lead to 2-0, picking up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Oscar Bain on court four.

Freshman Stiles Brockett made it 3-0 Virginia with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Will Robinson on court six.

Dahlberg clinched the victory for the Cavaliers on court five, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 win against Brendan McDonald.

MATCH NOTES

  • Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the tournament and the No. 4 ranked team in the ITA Team Rankings
  • The Cavaliers improve to 3-0 all-time against Bucknell. The two met for the first time since 1975
  • Mans Dahlberg partnered with Jangjun Kim for the first time this season
  • Stiles Brockett picked up his first singles win since April 4
  • Dahlberg extended his singles win streak to nine straight victories (in completed matches)
  • Kim improves to 15-5 on the season in singles
  • Princeton leads the all-time series with Virginia 9-5. The Tigers last defeated UVA in 1987
  • Virginia last faced Princeton in 2023, winning 4-0. The Tigers appeared in the Charlottesville regional last season

SUNDAY MATCH INFORMATION

  • Admission is free
  • The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel
  • Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com
  • Live scoring will be available for the match
  • The match is scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts. Please monitor UVA Men’s Tennis social media accounts for any weather-related changes
  • The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on Arizona

#4 Virginia 4, Bucknell 0
Singles competition

  1. #4 Rafael Jodar (VA) vs. #89 Amar Tahirovic (BUCKNELL) 6-2, 6-6, unfinished
  2. Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Adam Stavrakas (BUCKNELL) 6-1, 3-6, 2-2, unfinished
  3. James Hopper (VA) vs. Liam Kilmer (BUCKNELL) 6-1, 6-5, unfinished
  4. Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Oscar Bain (BUCKNELL) 6-1, 6-3
  5. Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Brendan McDonald (BUCKNELL) 6-3, 6-2
  6. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Will Robinson (BUCKNELL) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles competition

  1. #23 Keegan Rice/James Hopper (VA) vs. Amar Tahirovic/Brendan McDonald (BUCKNELL) 2-5, unfinished
  2. Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Oscar Bain/Adam Stavrakas (BUCKNELL) 6-1
  3. Rafael Jodar/Roy Horovitz (VA) def. Liam Kilmer/Will Robinson (BUCKNELL) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,6,5)
T-1:56 A-332

