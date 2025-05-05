Cavalier Underclassmen Unfazed in Big Moments

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the second round of the NCAA men’s tennis tournament, Virginia’s doubles lineup consisted of freshmen Keegan Rice, Roy Horovitz and Rafael Jódar, sophomore Dylan Dietrich, junior Mans Dahlberg and graduate student James Hopper.

In singles, another freshman, Jangjun Kim, took the court for UVA, along with Jódar, Dietrich, Rice, Dahlberg and Hopper.

That’s a lot of underclassmen. Don’t be fooled, though, by the Cavaliers’ collective lack of college experience. No. 7 seed Virginia, which defeated Bucknell 4-0 in the first round Saturday, ousted Princeton by the same score Sunday to the advance to the round of 16 for the 19th time in the past 20 NCAA tournaments. Yet another UVA first-year, Stiles Brockett, won at No. 6 singles against Bucknell.

“Listen, all these guys have played in junior [grand] slams, all these guys have played in big events,” head coach Andres Pedroso said Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Pedroso said that when he and his assistant coaches, Brian Rasmussen and Treat Huey, “go out there and recruit we look for guys that have played in big moments, and we look for guys that have played big matches, so that when they’re in matches in the NCAAs or ACCs, they’re comfortable, and these first-years, they really are, and they’ve proven it all year.”

Headed to the Super Regionals!!! Check out the full recap of our 4-0 win today over Princeton to advance to the NCAA Round of 16👇#GoHooshttps://t.co/w53RHbR8ZL — Virginia Men's Tennis (@UVAMensTennis) May 4, 2025

This isn’t the first time a talented freshman class has played a leading role for the Cavaliers, who have won two NCAA titles under Pedroso. UVA’s standouts in 2020-21, for example, included first-years Chris Rodesch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes de la Torre.

“I feel like each year, they get more and more ready for the NCAA tournament,” Pedroso said, “and the coaches also understand how to better prepare them and how to talk to them and how to get them ready. This tournament is about checking every box and it’s about being as prepared as possible and competing until the very end. With these younger classes, it’s a little bit of a different experience for them, but I feel like these classes have done a great job.”

Virginia (22-7), which hosts No. 10 seed Arizona (26-4) in a third-round match Saturday at 1 p.m., has defeated two top-ranked teams this year: Texas in the regular season and Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

“I don’t think too many teams have done that over the past ten years,” Pedroso said, “and so it shows that [the underclassmen] show up for big matches and they know how to handle them.”