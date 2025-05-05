Liberty Twilight Qualifier Up Next for Virginia Track & Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field teams gear up for the final meet of the regular season as the team travels up the road for the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, Va. on Tuesday (May 6).

The latest USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 outdoor season were released on Tuesday (April 29) as the men checked in at No. 25 nationally. Additionally, eight individuals rank in the top 25 nationally.

Men

4. Gary Martin – Jr., 1500m, 3:33.71

5. Gary Martin – Jr., 5000m, 13:16.82

8. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Hammer, 73.04m/239-7

25. Ethan Robinson – Sr., Decathlon, 7531 pts

Women

1. Margot Appleton – Sr., 1500m, 4:05.68

12. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.84m/6-0.50

13. Margot Appleton – Sr., 5000m, 15:25.19

17. Estel Valeanu – Sr., Discus, 57.28m/187-11

19. Lily Hulland – Sr., Triple Jump, 13.19m/43-3.25

25. Carly Tarentino – Sr., High Jump, 1.80m/5-10.75

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action for the ACC Outdoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. on the campus of Wake Forrest University May 15-17.