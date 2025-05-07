Virginia Athletics Scores High Results in NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics continued to score impressive results in the Academic Progress Rate (APR) Institutional Report released by the NCAA today (May 7). Seven Cavalier programs posted perfect multi-year rates of 1,000 while a total of 18 (of 23) teams had a perfect APR for the 2023-24 academic year.

This year marks the 21st year of APR data collection.

According to the NCAA, the national four-year academic progress rate for the current report remained 984 from the previous three years. UVA’s multi-year average for its 23 programs during the current four-year reporting period is 993 (2021-24). For purposes of the report, indoor and outdoor track and field seasons are combined. UVA’s men’s and women’s squash programs are not included in the report since they are not NCAA Championship-sponsored programs.

The NCAA’s minimum APR academic standard for each team is 930. Teams that score below the benchmark face penalties that encourage an emphasis and prioritization on academics. In recent years there was a suspension of the penalty as a result of sports seasons being canceled during the pandemic. During that time, teams falling below the minimum 930 score were not subject to penalties in a particular year.

All 23 UVA sports programs included in the report exceeded the required APR of 930. Seven Cavalier programs – women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, softball, baseball, men’s cross country, men’s golf and men’s tennis – posted perfect multi-year scores of 1,000. Those seven teams were recognized by the NCAA for ranking in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport. Seventeen of 23 UVA programs had a multi-year score of at least 990.

It marks the 15th consecutive time the UVA women’s golf team has been recognized for a perfect annual score of 1,000, the 10th consecutive time for women’s lacrosse, the seventh consecutive time for softball, the fifth consecutive time for men’s tennis and the fourth consecutive times for the baseball and men’s cross country programs.

The Cavalier men’s basketball program’s multi-year score of 989 is its highest in the history of the APR program that dates to the 2004-05 academic season. Football’s multi-year score of 983 marked its second-highest showing in the history of the APR program.

Implemented in 2003 as part of an ambitious academic reform effort in Division I, the Academic Progress Rate (APR) holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.

The APR provides a real-time look at a program’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance. This year, the APR score was a multi-year average of the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.