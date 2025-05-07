Virginia to Compete at 2025 Greenbrier Tip-Off on Nov. 21 and 23

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Intersport announced today (May 7) that Virginia will participate in the second annual Greenbrier Tip-Off, which is set for Nov. 21 and 23.

Butler, Northwestern and South Carolina join the Cavaliers in the Mountain Division of the Tip-Off, which will take place at the famed Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Each team will each play two games in the event, which will be staged in Colonial Hall inside the Greenbrier Resort and air live on CBS Sports Network. Matchups for both days of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

At this time, the only way to guarantee game tickets to the 2025 Greenbrier Tip-Off Mountain Division is through event travel packages. Travel packages will be available for fans looking to join their favorite team at The Greenbrier Tip-Off. Packages will include game tickets, good for each Mountain Division game, and hotel accommodations on property. Travel packages will be available this summer, but fans interested in securing packages and receiving additional event updates from the event can register to receive email alerts at www.greenbriertipoff.com/travel. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, will go on sale in early fall.

The Resort has become synonymous with world-class, authentic, southern hospitality. Founded in 1778, The Greenbrier is the premium vacation destination fit for any personality, from luxury shopping and dining experiences to championship-level golf and other outdoor adventures. In total, the resort features more than 55 indoor and outdoor activities, more than 35 retail shops, four golf courses, 20 dining and lounge venues, signature spa services and an on-property casino on more than 11,000 acres.

The 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off, the first year of the event, featured eight teams taking part in one of two divisions. Wisconsin claimed the first Mountain Division championship over Pitt, while UTRGV defeated Tennessee Tech for the River Division title. Details and teams for the 2025 River Division of the Greenbrier Tip-Off will be announced at a later date.

In 2023, Intersport and The Greenbrier entered into a long-term partnership to bring major college basketball to the mountain resort destination. Since then 12 men’s and women’s college basketball programs have experienced the unique destination that is The Greenbrier, with Radford and Marshall meeting in the first ever game at the resort on Nov. 10, 2023, in front of a sold out crowd of more than 1,000 fans at Colonial Hall. The first women’s college basketball game took place at the resort on Nov. 17, 2024, when Navy defeated Radford.

For more information on the event and to receive email alerts regarding future event news, log on to www.greenbriertipoff.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and Instagram at @IntersportHoops.

About the Teams of the Greenbrier Tip-Off Mountain Division

Butler Bulldogs

Head Coach: Thad Matta

2024-25 Highlights: Butler claimed the 2024 Arizona Tip-Off Championship with wins over Northwestern and No. 25 Mississippi State … Advanced to postseason play and earned a quarterfinal berth in the inaugural College Basketball Crown.

Notable Team Details: Matta is entering his fourth season with Butler, and fifth overall after also spending the 2000-01 season as the team’s head coach … the Bulldogs are poised to welcome at least five major transfers to the team this season, including four that have earned All-Conference accolades … Butler also returns starter Finley Bizjack, who was fourth on the team in scoring last year at 10.3 ppg and first in 3-point percentage (42.8).

Northwestern Wildcats

Head Coach: Chris Collins

2024-25 Highlights: Posted 17 victories last year, its third-straight winning season … Returning starter Nick Martinelli was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and led the Big Ten in scoring last year (20.5 ppg), setting the NU single-season scoring benchmark … Recorded a win over a top-20 opponent for the fourth-straight season.

Notable Team Details: Collins is entering his 13th season in Evanston, and ranks second in school history in career wins (194) … Martinelli led the Big Ten in scoring (20.5) and minutes (37.6) per game a season ago … With last year’s 17 wins, the team recorded a three-year total of 61 wins since the start of the 2022-23 season, the most wins in a three-year span in program history.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Head Coach: Lamont Paris

2024-25 Highlights: Freshman Collin Murray-Boyles garnered second-team All-SEC honors and is poised to be the first Gamecock selected in the top-10 of the NBA Draft since 1972 … Finished third in its MTE last season at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, defeating Virginia Tech in the third-place game.

Notable Team Details: Paris, 2024 SEC Coach of the Year, is entering his fourth season in Columbia … South Carolina will welcome six transfers into the program this coming year, including returning former All-SEC standout Meechie Johnson back to the program after spending last season at Ohio State … Senior Myles Stute, a starter of 31 of 41 games with South Carolina, was granted an additional year of availability after missing most of 2024-25 with lower leg deep vein thrombosis (blood clots).

Virginia Cavaliers

Head Coach: Ryan Odom

2024-25 Highlights: UVA posted a 15-17 record under interim head coach Ron Sanchez … The Cavaliers were among seven of the ACC’s 18 teams to finish with four conference road wins … UVA ranked 26th nationally in 3-point percentage (37.5%), 38th in turnovers per game (10.1) and assist/turnover ratio (1.46) and 39th in scoring defense (66.8).

Notable Team Details: Odom enters his first season with the Cavaliers, having been hired this past March from VCU … Odom owns a 222-127 all-time record in nearly 10 full seasons as a head coach … Odom has a long history with Virginia as his father, Dave, was an assistant with the program, while Ryan served as a team ball boy at home games as a youth … Ryan was the head coach at UMBC, which became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 (Virginia) in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

About Intersport

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is best known as “America’s Resort.” With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier’s breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, off-road driving and falconry. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier’s full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of more than 35 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection is comprised of 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club and The Greenbrier Legacy Club offer the pinnacle of luxury real estate with exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.