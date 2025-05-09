Virginia Hosts Arizona on Saturday in NCAA Round of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia men’s tennis team (22-7) hosts the No-10 seed Arizona (26-4) in the round of 16 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championship on Saturday (May 10) at 1 p.m.

The match is scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

Admission is free.

MATCH INFORMATION

The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com

Live scoring will be available for the match

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will advance to the finals site, Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where they will face the winner of the Fort Worth Super Regional (TCU, UCF) in a quarterfinal match on Friday, May 16

VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. Virginia most recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023

This is UVA’s 21st straight NCAA Championship appearance

The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in 19 of the last 20 championships

The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals in 17 of the last 19 championships

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in this year’s tournament

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia is the No. 4 ranked team in the latest ITA Team Rankings and the No. 7 seed in the championship

The Cavaliers swept both Bucknell and Princeton 4-0 last weekend in Charlottesville to reach the Round of 16

UVA has recorded nine wins over opponents that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings. The Cavaliers have two wins over the then-No. 1 ranked team in the rankings (Texas, Wake Forest)

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich is tied for the team lead in singles wins this year with 22. He holds a 16-5 record in dual matches with a 10-2 mark playing on court two. He is one of two Cavaliers in the ITA Singles Rankings, coming in at No. 32

Freshman Rafael Jódar is the highest ranked singles player in the ACC, coming in at No. 4 in the rankings. He boasts an 18-2 overall singles record on the season with a 14-1 record playing on the top singles court

Jódar closed out conference play in the regular season with an undefeated 8-0 singles record

Virginia boasts a 20-4 record on the top singles court this season

Junior Mans Dahlberg is tied for the team lead in singles wins this season with Dietrich. He is currently on a nine-match win streak in completed matches

Dahlberg is 8-3 on court five this year and 7-3 on court six

Freshman Jangjun Kim boasts a 16-5 record in dual matches this season. He is 8-2 on court five and 6-1 on court six this year

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 14. The pair are currently ranked No. 31 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with 11. The pair are the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, appearing at No. 23 in the doubles rankings. The pair have a 6-3 record playing on the top doubles court

Hopper and Jódar round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 89

SCOUTING ARIZONA