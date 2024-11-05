Gretchen Walsh Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh was named the Swimmer of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Nov. 5) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Walsh helped lead the Cavaliers to a dominant victory at No. 21 North Carolina last Friday. She won the 50 Free (20.84) and the 100 Fly (48.43), the top times in the NCAA in both events this season. She finished the 100 Fly 4.45 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She also helped the team collect relay victories in the 200 Medley and 200 Free.

This is her second ACC Swimmer of the Week honor this season.