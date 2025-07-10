Logan Redondo Added to the Virginia Swimming Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimming head coach Todd DeSorbo announced today (July 10) that Logan Redondo has been named the Director of Professional Performance and Data Analysis for men’s and women’s teams.

Redondo has served as the head senior coach for the Mission Viejo Nadadores for the last four years.

“Logan is one of the top club coaches in the United States,” DeSorbo said. “He has a proven track record of producing high-caliber athletes on the domestic and international stage. He has been exceptional at Mission Viejo, and we’re thrilled to be adding him to our staff at Virginia. Data analytics and its influence on elite performance are a centerpiece of our program. We are excited for Logan to partner with our coaches and some of the brightest minds at the University of Virginia to evolve, develop, and enhance athlete development with Virginia Swimming.”

During Redondo’s time with the Nadadores, his swimmers earned 10 gold medals at Junior Nationals and won two individual high-point awards. His swimmers have set three national age group records, three Junior National meet records, more than 10 Southern California Swimming records and multiple Philippine and Venezuelan national records. He took the club from having no athletes above the US Open level to having seven US Nationals qualifiers, four US Junior National team members, three Olympic Trials qualifiers and one senior national team member on the United States, Philippines and Venezuelan squads.

Before coaching the club, Logan swam for Mission Viejo, representing the Nadadores at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials, finishing 18th in the 1500m freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Redondo swam four years at the University of Minnesota, representing the Golden Gophers at the Big Ten and NCAA championships. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Sport Psychology.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the coaching staff at the University of Virginia and so grateful to be able to work with such an accomplished team of coaches and athletes,” Redondo said. “I want to thank the Mission Viejo Nadadores for giving me the opportunity to lead the Senior Division the last four years, as I would not be where I am today without their support and guidance. I look forward to joining the collegiate ranks and continuing to chase excellence together as a team at Virginia. Go Hoos!”