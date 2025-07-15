Gretchen & Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass Establish Endowed Scholarship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three of the most decorated athletes in Virginia and women’s swimming history, Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh, announced today (July 15) a collective commitment to establish the Olympic Endowed Scholarship for Women’s Swimming Fund, a new scholarship that will benefit a student-athlete on the University of Virginia’s women’s swimming team. With a 50% match from the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF), the scholarship will ensure long-term impact and support for generations of future student-athletes.

The three Olympic medalists and national champions have left an indelible mark on both collegiate and international swimming, helping lead Virginia to five consecutive NCAA team championships (2021–2025), earning numerous individual national titles, and bringing global acclaim to the UVA program. Collectively, the trio has won 10 Olympic medals, 12 World Championship titles, and taken home the last four Honda Sport Awards for Swimming and Diving.

“The University of Virginia has been an incredibly special place for us,” said Douglass, who graduated in 2023 and now competes professionally. “Our time as student-athletes shaped who we are, and we wanted to give back in a way that ensures other young women have the same opportunities to thrive in and out of the pool.”

“We’ve grown so much as student-athletes and as people during our time at Virginia,” added Alex Walsh. “It means the world to be able to give back to the program and the people who supported us every step of the way.”

“This team is our family,” said Gretchen Walsh. “The community, the coaching, the energy; it’s all been life changing. We’re proud to be part of something that will help future generations of Hoos chase their dreams.”

The Olympic Endowed Scholarship for Women’s Swimming Fund will be awarded annually in perpetuity to a deserving student-athlete on the women’s swimming team, helping support the academic and athletic journey as a Cavalier.

“This is a powerful and deeply meaningful commitment from three of the most exceptional student-athletes that our program and sport has ever seen,” said Todd DeSorbo, Virginia’s head coach. “I believe their commitment to giving back reflects the meaningful experiences they have had at UVA, with their teammates, our staff, and the program. Kate, Alex, and Gretchen have transformed Virginia Swimming & Diving, and now they are leaving a legacy that will continue to elevate our program for years to come.”

The endowed scholarship reflects the growing momentum behind Virginia women’s sports and a broader commitment to securing the future of Olympic sports through scholarship endowments. As we navigate the evolving landscape of college athletics, the VAF must remain focused on scholarship support, particularly endowments, as a cornerstone of our fundraising strategy. By doing so, we can ensure long-term sustainability, competitive excellence, and a strong future for Virginia Athletics.

