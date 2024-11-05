Virginia Opens ACC Tournament at No. 21 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia’ mens soccer team (8-5-3, 3-3-2 ACC) is to open the 2024 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship when it travels to No. 21 NC State (18-3-5, 3-3-2 ACC) on Wednesday night (Nov. 6) at Dail Soccer Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

How to Follow

Wednesday’s match against NC State will air on ACC Network which is also available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

Tournament Seeding

The Cavaliers enter the tournament as the No. 9 seed while NC State earned the No. 8 seed

Virginia (8-5-3, 3-3-2 ACC), NC State (8-3-5, 3-3-2 ACC) and Note Dame (7-4-5, 3-3-2) each finished on 11 points in a three-way tie for the eighth seed in the tournament. The Wolfpack claimed the eighth seed and the right to host the first-round matchup on goal differential in league play.

The Series with the Wolfpack

The matchup with NC State will mark the 78th meeting between the two programs all-time.

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with a mark of 51-17-9

UVA has faced off with NC State in the ACC Tournament six times. Virginia leads that series with a record of 4-1-1 in those games

Virginia has won each of its last three meetings with NC State

ACC Tournament Notes:

Virginia has won 16 ACC Championships with 11 tournament titles

The Cavaliers last title came in 2019 when Henry Kessler was named tournament MVP

Virginia has an all-time ACC Tournament record of 46-20-14

A Nose for Goal

Virginia’s Nick Dang leads the Cavaliers for the 2024 season with six goals on the year.

Dang’s goal tally currently ranks first among defenders in NCAA Division I

Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Dang had scored just four goals in three seasons at Lipscomb

Wiese Makes History