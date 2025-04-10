Cavaliers Set to Wrap Spring Season Against Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to close its 2025 spring season when the team takes on Maryland at Segra Field (Loudon, Va.) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday (April 11).

About Segra Field

Located within Philip A. Bolen Park at 42095 Loudoun United Drive, Segra Field has been home to Loudoun United of the USL since the team moved to Loudoun County in 2019. The 5,000 capacity stadium opened on August 9, 2019 when Loudoun United hosted Charlotte Independence.