UVA to Offer Complimentary Admission to Soccer, Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Regular-Season Home Games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Athletics announced Tuesday (July 1) that all men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball regular-season home contests will no longer be ticketed and will be complimentary to the general public.

These sports join volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s swimming, wrestling, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s golf, rowing and men’s and women’s squash as sports in which all regular-season home competitions are complimentary.

The complimentary admission to men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball is the first of a series of campaigns aimed at increasing fan engagement and attendance across all sports for the 2025-26 season and beyond. The strategic decision was made following a thorough review of all operations to determine a comprehensive strategic plan across all 27 sport programs.

“After thoughtful consideration and extensive market research, we’re excited to offer complimentary admission to select sports,” UVA Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations Tyler Jones said. “This strategic decision is designed to increase attendance, expand the fan base and enhance the fan experience. We believe this initiative will strengthen the sense of community around our programs and provide greater access to the excitement of UVA Athletics.”

UVA Athletics annually boasts one of the top athletic departments in the country, including this year’s 12th-place finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup. Over 100 home UVA sporting events annually from August to May will now be complimentary to attend and support the Cavaliers’ world-class student-athletes in competition.

Former season ticket members for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse, and softball are encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 to explore other philanthropic opportunities that align with their passions, make a meaningful impact and continue their support of UVA Athletics. Postseason athletic events for all sports may still be ticketed as dictated by the NCAA. VAF Priority Points determine one’s ranking when assigning season and single-game ticket(s) and parking locations for all home-ticketed athletics events, as well as for postseason athletics events for all sports.