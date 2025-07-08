Gelnovatch Announces 10 Incoming Players Ahead of 2025 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s head men’s soccer coach, George Gelnovatch, announced today (June 8) 10 additions to the roster that will join the team ahead of the 2025 season. The 10 newcomers will join a pair of winter additions who arrived in January and makes up the No. 6 ranked class in the nation according to Top Drawer Soccer.

The Cavalier signing class includes Emmanuel Akinkoye (Gaithersburg, Md.), Zachary Ehrenpreis (San Carlos, Calif.), Melvin Hellman (Frankfurt, Germany), Stephen Hurlock (Tyrone, Ga.), Graham Jones (Vienna, Va.), Sami Oulouheu (Yopougon, Ivory Coast), Sebastian Pop (Drammen, Norway), Bacary Tandjigora (Thies, Senegal).

The Cavaliers also welcome transfers Casper Mols (Kentucky), and Marco Dos Santos (Boston College).

“The 2025 team brings back a core group of players with significant minutes and big-game experience, which reminds me of the foundation we had in 2019,” said Gelnovatch. “Over the past three years, we’ve worked hard to build that foundation, and this class adds exactly what we need to continue that progress. The transfers bring valuable experience and proven ability, while the first-years are a talented, hungry group we expect to make an immediate impact. Together, they give us the balance and depth to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Emmanuel Akinkoye | Midfielder | DC United

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.

High School: Quince Orchard

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 5-10/168

Competed for Bethesda United in 2023

U.S. Youth National Team Invitee in 2022

Ranked by US Soccer Collective as the No. 10 prospect out of DC United

Why UVA: “I chose UVA soccer because of its rich history, consistent success at the highest level, and reputation of producing high-caliber players. UVA also offers a top-class education, giving me the opportunity to grow both on and off the pitch.”

Marco Dos Santos | Forward | NE Revolution

Previous School: Boston College

Hometown: Windham, N.H.

Class: Junior

Ht./Wt.: 5-9/163

Made 29 starts in 32 appearances over two seasons at Boston College

Recorded 14 career points on four goals and six assists

Led Boston College with four assists as a sophomore in 2024

Recorded a career-high five points (2g, 1a) in a victory over Stony Brook in 2024

Has appeared in 32 of 34 games since the start of his freshman season

Why UVA: “I chose UVA Men’s Soccer because of its rich history of success and tradition as one of the most respected programs in college soccer. I wanted to be a part of a culture that pushes me every day to grow as both a player and a person.”

Zachary Ehrenpreis | Defender | Breakers FC

High School: Sacred Heart Atherton

Hometown: San Carlos, Calif.

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/185

Three-star recruit according to Top Drawer Soccer

12 prospect out of the Northern California & Hawaii region (Top Drawer Soccer)

Captained Breakers FC

Competed in Generation adidas Cup with Philadelphia Union U18

Played with Oakland Roots (USL Championship) and Oakland Roots (USL 2)

Why UVA: “I chose Virginia because I want to compete for national and ACC championships, and there’s no better place to do that than UVA. Virginia represents the perfect combination of top athletics and academics.”

Melvin Hellman | Goalkeeper | Eintracht Frankfurt II

High School: Carl-Von Weinberg

Hometown: Frankfurt, Germany

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 6-0/183

Made two starts for Eintracht Frankfurt II and kept one clean sheet

Made 13 starts for FSV Frankfurt U17

Recorded a combined four clean sheets at Eintracht Frankfurt II and FSV Frankfurt U17

Why UVA: “I chose UVA because I want to win the national championship and develop myself in the best possible way.”

Stephen Hurlock | Forward | Atlanta United II

High School: Northgate

Hometown: Tyrone, Ga.

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 6-1/184

Made 12 appearances for Atlanta United II

Training experience with Atlanta United First Team

2024 UPSL State Finalist with Atlanta United

Atlanta United UPSL Top-Two Scorer

Two-Time USL Academy Champion (Southern Soccer Academy)

Why UVA: “I chose Virginia because of their reputation for producing top-tier athletes. I was excited to join this team because of their great coaches and competitive atmosphere. In addition to their excellent academic and beautiful campus, I knew it would suit me.”

Graham Jones | Defender | DC United

High School: SAI Academy

Hometown: Vienna, Va.

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 5-11/163

Four-star recruit according to Top Drawer Soccer

Ranked No. 51 overall and No. 2 in the Mid-Atlantic Region (Top Drawer Soccer)

Ranked No. 17 among defenders in the 2025 signing class (Top Drawer Soccer)

Made four appearances for Loudoun United in USL Championship

Made one appearance in the US Open Cup for Loudoun United

Casper Mols | Goalkeeper | SC Weiche Flansburg

Previous School: Kentucky

Hometown: Aabenraa, Denmark

Class: Graduate Student

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/190

Named First Team All-American and Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Year in his freshman season at Kentucky (2022)

Led the Wildcats to a Sun Belt Conference championship and the top seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship in 2022

Selected 77 th overall by Atlanta United in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft

overall by Atlanta United in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft Posted a career record of 23-11-11 in three seasons at Kentucky

Recorded 16 shutouts and a career save percentage of .735 at Kentucky

Why UVA: “I choose UVA because of the history of championships that this program has. With the strength of the current team and coaching staff, the goal is to add another.”

Sami Oulouheu | Forward | Right to Dream

High School: Darrow School (N.Y.)

Hometown: Yopougon, Ivory Coast

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 5-9/160

All-time leading scorer for Darrow varsity soccer

Totaled 68 goals and 26 assists in high school

Two-time All-NEPSAC selection

Two-time All-HVAL selection

Two-time MVP selection at Darrow School

Why UVA: “I chose UVA because I felt like it was a place where I can develop and prepare for the next level. UVA is also a great school with resources that can prepare a future for student athletes after sports.”

Sebastian Pop | Defender | Grorud IL

Previous School: OsloMet

Hometown: Drammen, Norway

Class: Graduate Student

Ht./Wt.: 6-3/188

Made 61 appearances in PostNord-ligaen Adv1 (Third-Tier, Norway)

Scored three goals as a defender in PostNord-Ligaen competitions

Made his Norway U20 Debut against Germany in 2021

Made his Eliteserien debut in 2020 (Top-Tier, Norway)

Why UVA: “I chose UVA because of its strong combination of athletics and academics. It felt like a place where people truly support each other. The level of competition and the winning culture has inspired me.”

Bacary Tandjigora | Midfielder | Cedar Stars Bergen

High School: The Pennington School

Hometown: Thies, Senegal

Class: Freshman

Ht./Wt.: 6-0/156

Three-star recruit according to Top Drawer Soccer

Ranked as the No. 10 prospect out of New Jersey (Top Drawer Soccer)

Ranked No. 67 among midfield prospects in the 2025 class (Top Drawer Soccer)

Selected for the 2024 East All-American Team

Led his team to a pair of state championships at The Pennington School

Why UVA: “I chose to come to UVA because it offers both high-level academics and one of the best soccer programs in the country. I wanted a place where I could grow on the field and in the classroom, and UVA gives me that balance.”