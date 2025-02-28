Virginia Announces Two Winter Additions

Jesus De Vicente ➡️ UVA#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/k4lV27kfu9
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer program announced the addition of two players to the spring roster including graduate transfer defender Jesus De Vicente and freshman midfielder Nicholas Simmonds.
A 5-11 defender, De Vicente joins the Cavalier program following stops at West Virginia, Iowa Western Community College and UIC. In two seasons at UIC, De Vicente was a two-time selection to the MVC all-conference team. The defender recorded five goals and 15 assists for a total of 25 points while starting all 35 games in which he appeared.
At Iowa Western, De Vicente earned NJCAA All-American honors in 2022 and helped to lead his team to an NJCAA national title in 2021.
Simmonds, a 6-4 midfielder out of James River High School in Midlothian Va., is a four-star prospect rated No. 68 overall and No. 24 among midfielders by Top Drawer Soccer. On the club circuit, Simmonds has played for Richmond United from 2019-2023 and the Richmond Kickers 2023-2024. He helped lead Richmond United to the 2023 ECNL National Championship.
Simmonds made his debut with the Jamaica U20 National team in 2024 playing in three games while scoring one goal.
