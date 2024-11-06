Cagle Earns All-ACC Honors For Third Straight Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior forward Maggie Cagle earned All-ACC honors for the third straight season on Wednesday (Nov. 6) when she was named an All-ACC third team selection with the release of the league’s annual honors.

Congrats to Maggie Cagle on All-ACC honors for the third straight year!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Jk8FVfHF61 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 6, 2024

Cagle has helped lead the Cavaliers to a 12-5 record this season as the team’s top offensive producer. She leads the squad with six goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with five. Her 17 total points leads the squad this season.

She has three game-winning goals this season, including the game winner at No. 3 Penn State, JMU and VCU. Cagle also assisted on game-winning goals against NC State and SMU.

Cagle and the Cavaliers await the announcement of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship bracket during the NCAA Selection show on Monday (Nov. 11) at 4 p.m.