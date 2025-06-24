Five Hoos Called To U.S. Women's National Team Camps

Five members of the Virginia women’s soccer team have been called up to various U.S. Soccer training camps with Sophia Bradley, Ella Carter, Addison Halpern, Jordyn Hardeman and Victoria Safradin all called up to various camps.

All five players have previous experience with U.S. National Team camps.

Carter and Safradin have been called to train with the U-20 Women’s National Team in Carson, California, while Bradley, Halpern and Hardeman have been called to a combined U-18/U-19 Women’s National Team training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia. Both camps run June 24 through July 1.

Carter and Safradin are part of a roster of 24 players born in 2005 and who were not part of the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championships in Costa Rica earlier this year. The training camp serves as an opportunity for these players to continue developing within the U.S. Women’s National Team program and provides a pathway to U-23 opportunities and beyond.

The Cavaliers are one of four collegiate programs with multiple players in the U-20 camp.

Bradley and Halpern are part of the U-19 squad, while Hardeman is part of the U-18 squad in Georgia. Virginia is one of six programs to have multiple players on the U-19 squad. Players from the two squads will be divided up and blended into two teams for the duration of the camp. Hardeman helped the U.S. claim a bronze medal as part of the 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The 46 players in the training camp in Georgia are eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Poland and are training for a spot on the qualifying team for that roster.