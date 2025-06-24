Five Hoos Called To U.S. Women's National Team Camps

All five players have previous experience with U.S. National Team camps.
Carter and Safradin have been called to train with the U-20 Women’s National Team in Carson, California, while Bradley, Halpern and Hardeman have been called to a combined U-18/U-19 Women’s National Team training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia. Both camps run June 24 through July 1.
Carter and Safradin are part of a roster of 24 players born in 2005 and who were not part of the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championships in Costa Rica earlier this year. The training camp serves as an opportunity for these players to continue developing within the U.S. Women’s National Team program and provides a pathway to U-23 opportunities and beyond.
The Cavaliers are one of four collegiate programs with multiple players in the U-20 camp.
Bradley and Halpern are part of the U-19 squad, while Hardeman is part of the U-18 squad in Georgia. Virginia is one of six programs to have multiple players on the U-19 squad. Players from the two squads will be divided up and blended into two teams for the duration of the camp. Hardeman helped the U.S. claim a bronze medal as part of the 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The 46 players in the training camp in Georgia are eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Poland and are training for a spot on the qualifying team for that roster.