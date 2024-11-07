Virginia To Face Citadel, Gardner-Webb At Throwdown On The Yorktown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (1-0) hits the road for the first time in dual action this weekend with a pair of contests at the Throwdown On The Yorktown in Charleston, S.C. The Cavaliers will face The Citadel (0-0) and Gardner-Webb (0-1) on Friday night (Nov. 8).
The duals will be wrestled on the U.S.S. Yorktown with the opening dual against The Citadel set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Fans can get updates on all of the action by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling). Live stats are also available at VirginiaSports.com. The duals are slated to be streamed by FloWrestling which is available by subscription.
HOOS IN THE RANKINGS (InterMat)
133: No. 33 Gable Porter
141: No. 21 Marlon Yarbrough
165: No. 12 Nick Hamilton
QUICK SHOTS
- Virginia is coming off a season-opening dual win over North Dakota State that saw the Cavaliers down the Bison 31-6 at the Aquatics & Fitness Center a week ago.
- In that dual, the Cavaliers won 8-of-10 weight classes and could put almost the same lineup out on the mat Friday against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb.
- Freshman Max Shulaw picked up the first pin of the season with his second-period pin in the dual with North Dakota State in his collegiate debut.
- Gabe Christenson won his bout vs. NDSU in his first action since November of the 2022-23 season.
- Brenan Morgan won the heavyweight title at the Southeast Open last weekend, posting a major decision and four pins on his way to the title in the freshman/sophomore division.
- Jack Lesher, Nick Sanko and Anthony Rossi also placed at the Southeast Open with Lesher and Rossi taking fifth at their weight classes in the freshman/sophomore division, while Sanko finished sixth in the open division.
VIRGINIA PROBABLE STARTERS
125: Keyveon Roller OR Anthony Rossi
133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Gable Porter
141: Kyren Butler
149: Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie
157: Michael Gioffre OR Nick Sanko
165: Nick Hamilton OR Michael Murphy
174: Rocco Contino OR Justin Phillips
184: Griffin Gammell OR Jack Lesher
197: Steven Burrell Jr. OR Max Shulaw OR Ethan Weatherspoon
285: Gabe Christenson OR Brenan Morgan
THE CITADEL PROBABLE STARTERS
125: Malik Hardy OR Tyler Washburn
133: George Rosas
141: Thomas Termini
149: Carson DesRosier OR Kyrel Leavell
157: Tyler Badgett OR Hayden Watson
165: Thomas Snipes
174: Ben Haubert OR Brodie Porter
184: Billy Janzer
197: Patrick Brophy
285: Adam Ortega
GARDNER-WEBB PROBABLE STARTERS
125: Jeff Jacome OR Tyson Lane
133: TK Davis OR Charlie Sly
141: Todd Carter
149: Joseph Giordano
157: Drew Pepin
165: Tyler Brignola OR Grant Kress
174: Andrew Wilson OR Jackson Potts
184: Edison Flores OR Brixan Burgess
197: Josh McCutchen
285: Peyton McComas
THE SERIES WITH THE CITADEL
- Virginia and The Citadel have faced each other eight times with the Bulldogs holding a 5-3 edge in the series.
- The last meeting came in the 2016-17 season, a 38-3 win by the Cavaliers at home at Memorial Gym.
- The Hoos have won two straight in the series – a series that began in 1960 and has been wrestled sporadically.
THE SERIES WITH GARDNER-WEBB
- Virginia and Gardner-Webb have faced each other 10 times with the Cavaliers leading the series 10-0.
- The Hoos won the last meeting a year ago with a 22-19 victory in a neutral-site contest at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond.
- The series between the teams began in the 2005-06 season and this will be the fourth neutral-site meeting between the squads.