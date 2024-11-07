Virginia To Face Citadel, Gardner-Webb At Throwdown On The Yorktown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (1-0) hits the road for the first time in dual action this weekend with a pair of contests at the Throwdown On The Yorktown in Charleston, S.C. The Cavaliers will face The Citadel (0-0) and Gardner-Webb (0-1) on Friday night (Nov. 8).

The duals will be wrestled on the U.S.S. Yorktown with the opening dual against The Citadel set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Fans can get updates on all of the action by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling). Live stats are also available at VirginiaSports.com. The duals are slated to be streamed by FloWrestling which is available by subscription.

HOOS IN THE RANKINGS (InterMat)

133: No. 33 Gable Porter

141: No. 21 Marlon Yarbrough

165: No. 12 Nick Hamilton

QUICK SHOTS

Virginia is coming off a season-opening dual win over North Dakota State that saw the Cavaliers down the Bison 31-6 at the Aquatics & Fitness Center a week ago.

In that dual, the Cavaliers won 8-of-10 weight classes and could put almost the same lineup out on the mat Friday against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb.

Freshman Max Shulaw picked up the first pin of the season with his second-period pin in the dual with North Dakota State in his collegiate debut.

Gabe Christenson won his bout vs. NDSU in his first action since November of the 2022-23 season.

Brenan Morgan won the heavyweight title at the Southeast Open last weekend, posting a major decision and four pins on his way to the title in the freshman/sophomore division.

Jack Lesher, Nick Sanko and Anthony Rossi also placed at the Southeast Open with Lesher and Rossi taking fifth at their weight classes in the freshman/sophomore division, while Sanko finished sixth in the open division.

VIRGINIA PROBABLE STARTERS

125: Keyveon Roller OR Anthony Rossi

133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Gable Porter

141: Kyren Butler

149: Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie

157: Michael Gioffre OR Nick Sanko

165: Nick Hamilton OR Michael Murphy

174: Rocco Contino OR Justin Phillips

184: Griffin Gammell OR Jack Lesher

197: Steven Burrell Jr. OR Max Shulaw OR Ethan Weatherspoon

285: Gabe Christenson OR Brenan Morgan

THE CITADEL PROBABLE STARTERS

125: Malik Hardy OR Tyler Washburn

133: George Rosas

141: Thomas Termini

149: Carson DesRosier OR Kyrel Leavell

157: Tyler Badgett OR Hayden Watson

165: Thomas Snipes

174: Ben Haubert OR Brodie Porter

184: Billy Janzer

197: Patrick Brophy

285: Adam Ortega

GARDNER-WEBB PROBABLE STARTERS

125: Jeff Jacome OR Tyson Lane

133: TK Davis OR Charlie Sly

141: Todd Carter

149: Joseph Giordano

157: Drew Pepin

165: Tyler Brignola OR Grant Kress

174: Andrew Wilson OR Jackson Potts

184: Edison Flores OR Brixan Burgess

197: Josh McCutchen

285: Peyton McComas

THE SERIES WITH THE CITADEL

Virginia and The Citadel have faced each other eight times with the Bulldogs holding a 5-3 edge in the series.

The last meeting came in the 2016-17 season, a 38-3 win by the Cavaliers at home at Memorial Gym.

The Hoos have won two straight in the series – a series that began in 1960 and has been wrestled sporadically.

THE SERIES WITH GARDNER-WEBB