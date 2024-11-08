Cavaliers Advance in ITA Sectionals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete for NCAA Championship slots available at the ITA East Sectional, being held Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 7-10, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
This is the last chance for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Melodie Collard, Annabelle Xu, Elaine Chervinsky, and Martina Genis Salas will compete in the singles main draw. Meggie Navarro, Sara Ziodato, Xu, and Genis Salas will play in doubles.
Six players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship from sectionals (semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners). In doubles, three doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship from sectionals (champion, finalist, third place).
Live stream, live stats, and the bracket are available.
Results will be posted below as we receive them.
DAILY RECAPS
Thursday, Nov. 7
The Cavaliers won all four singles matches on Thursday, with Elaine Chervinsky, Melodie Collard, Annabelle Xu, and Martina Genis Salas each winning to advance to the round of 16. In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas picked up a victory over opponents from Brown to advance to the quarterfinals.
Friday, Nov. 8
The Cavaliers won two singles matches on Friday, with Chervinsky and Xu both winning in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas advanced to the semifinals with a win over opponents from NC State. In consolation doubles, Meggie Navarro and Sara Ziodato picked up a victory against opponents from Virginia Tech.
RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Singles
R32: [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Sara Suchankova (UNCC) 7-6 (4), 6-4
R32: Melodie Collard (VA) def. Sophia Hatton (CU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4
R32: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Isabella Hu (Brown) 6-4, 6-0
R32: Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Alice Ferlito (PU) 6-4, 6-4
R16: [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Mia Slama (NCSU) 6-3, 7-6 (3)
R16: Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) def. Melodie Collard (VA) 6-2, 6-4
R16: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Natalie Eordekian (BC) 6-3, 6-3
R16: [2] Sarah Hamner (SCAR) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
QF: [5-8] Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. [1] Carson Tanguilig (UNC), Saturday 11 am
QF: [3] Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Malak El Allami (Columbia), Saturday 11 am
Doubles
R16: [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Phoebe Peus/Lindsey Hofflander (Brown) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4)
R16: [3] Irina Balus/Elizabeth Coleman (Duke) def. Meggie Navarro/Sara Ziodato (VA) 7-5, 6-3
QF: [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Kristina Paskauskas/Jasmine Conway (NCSU) 6-7 (2), 6-3, 1-0 (6)
CQF: Meggie Navarro/Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Tara Gorinsek/Arina Gamretkaia (VT) 6-3, 6-3
SF: [4] Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Theadora Rabman/Tatum Evans (UNC), Saturday 1:30 pm